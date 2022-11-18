ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Ashtabula County digs out after first major snowfall of season

By Catherine Ross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNPxo_0jEzNEZU00

Parts of Northeast Ohio were digging out Thursday after one of the season’s first measurable snowfalls. Overnight snow caused crashes, road closures and a snow emergency in Ashtabula County.

RELATED: Ashtabula County hit with heavy snow

“I actually brought the ruler out,” said Tasha Stilwell. “We got a little more than a foot out in Conneaut.”

The Conneaut mother said her home’s power was knocked out during the overnight snowfall so she decided to bring her kids into Ashtabula to get out of the house.

“[State Route] 20 was insane. It took us about an hour and a half to get down here because all of the highway was shut down,” Stilwell explained.

Interstate 90 shut down early Thursday between SR 11 and SR 7 in the eastern part of the county. Traffic in the area came to a standstill for hours, until the interstate reopened around 2 p.m. Drivers detouring on backroads and local highways ran into treacherous conditions.

“It’s crazy. The plow trucks, I’ve seen quite a few of them on the roads, but it takes time for that salt to activate. So it’s rough. It’s really rough - a lot of pits. I was scared I broke a ball joint, but I think I’m ok,” Stilwell said.

Nathan Johnston added, “It’s been a battle. I drove to Conneaut this morning and the roads were all ice covered. It was horrible.”

He drove his four-wheeler into Ashtabula from Plymouth Township to help clear driveways.

“I know snow came out of nowhere, so I just want to help out where I can. So now I’ll probably drive around and see if anybody else needs help,” Johnston said.

Stilwell also pulled over to lend a hand when she saw an elderly man struggling to cross the street in the heavy snow.

“You get that out here. [In] a small town, everybody tries to help everybody,” she said.

By midday, the Ashtabula County Sheriff lowered an earlier Level 3 Snow Emergency to Level 1. The designation means roads are still hazardous and blowing and drifting snow is possible.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

Related
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula residents prepare for yet another snowstorm

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow is headed to Northeast Ohio this weekend. It’s been a rough 24 hours for Jamie Conrad. His car got stuck yesterday and he’s still not done clearing out his driveway, but he knows he has to be better prepared this time.
ASHTABULA, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Lake-Effect Snow Warning in effect until Sunday, Nov. 20

ERIE, PA – (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The National Weather Service has issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for northern and southern Erie County and Crawford County. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected in the area with total snow accumulations reaching between 6 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore, the National Weather […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKYC

Level 2 snow emergency issued in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. A level 2 Snow Emergency was activated in Portage County at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to travel only as necessary in Portage County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy