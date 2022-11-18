ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier County District Court actions

The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson:. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamera Kelley, Defendant. Status Hearing. Change of Plea/Sentencing Dec. 7. City/State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Marnessa Ann Ingraham, Defendant. Status...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead

Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Man Enters Plea Deal in Kalispell Bar Assault

A 36-year-old Kalispell man has admitted to allegations that he slit another man’s throat with a box cutter at an area bar last April, pleading guilty this week to felony aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to amend their initial charge to a lesser offense.
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
RONAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
NBCMontana

MDT pauses construction on secondary Highway 206 for winter

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have paused construction on secondary Highway 206 near Columbia Falls for the season. The project aims to add safety improvements and prevent crashes from happening. Work completed this year includes widening the highway by adding four foot shoulders on both sides, reconstructing sidewalks, flattening steep...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

More than $31 million allocated to develop affordable housing

MISSOULA, Mont. — More than $31 million in federal housing tax credits are allocated to develop affordable homes in five Montana communities. The Montana Board of Housing is distributing the funds to preserve or build 279 affordable homes. Areas where these developments will take place are Butte, Crow Agency,...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley

For decades, Sykes has served free Thanksgiving dinners to the Kalispell community. This year, dinner will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry-out options are available. Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene (Kalispell) First Church of the Nazarene will open its doors at 11 a.m. for community members...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader

MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
BROWNING, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple power outages north of Browning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness announced that power is out everywhere north of Browning all the way to Babb and Saint Mary. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness put out the following:
BROWNING, MT

