Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16 before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson:. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Tamera Kelley, Defendant. Status Hearing. Change of Plea/Sentencing Dec. 7. City/State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Marnessa Ann Ingraham, Defendant. Status...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Kalispell man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine for about two years in Flathead County was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
Flathead Beacon
Man Enters Plea Deal in Kalispell Bar Assault
A 36-year-old Kalispell man has admitted to allegations that he slit another man’s throat with a box cutter at an area bar last April, pleading guilty this week to felony aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to amend their initial charge to a lesser offense.
NBCMontana
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
NBCMontana
WATCH: Fireball shoots across sky in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fireball can be seen shooting across the sky in Kalispell. Jeffrey Carr's doorbell camera caught this video looking north. Send your photos and videos to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
Fairfield Sun Times
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
NBCMontana
MDT pauses construction on secondary Highway 206 for winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have paused construction on secondary Highway 206 near Columbia Falls for the season. The project aims to add safety improvements and prevent crashes from happening. Work completed this year includes widening the highway by adding four foot shoulders on both sides, reconstructing sidewalks, flattening steep...
NBCMontana
More than $31 million allocated to develop affordable housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than $31 million in federal housing tax credits are allocated to develop affordable homes in five Montana communities. The Montana Board of Housing is distributing the funds to preserve or build 279 affordable homes. Areas where these developments will take place are Butte, Crow Agency,...
NBCMontana
Kalispell grocery store sisters work to stock everything for Thanksgiving dinner
KALISPELL, MONT. — Patricia and Lorien Johnson grew up helping their parents run and operate the Mountain Valley Grocery store in Kalispell. They’ve done every task from breaking down boxes, stocking shelves and caring for customers, so when it came time for them to take over, they didn’t give it a second thought.
Flathead Beacon
Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley
For decades, Sykes has served free Thanksgiving dinners to the Kalispell community. This year, dinner will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry-out options are available. Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene (Kalispell) First Church of the Nazarene will open its doors at 11 a.m. for community members...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
NBCMontana
Multiple power outages north of Browning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness announced that power is out everywhere north of Browning all the way to Babb and Saint Mary. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness put out the following:
KULR8
MHSA approves Class A realignment plus football moves for Wibaux, Joliet, Westby-Grenora
HELENA — Bigfork will move up and East Helena will move over as part of a Class A realignment announced Tuesday by the Montana High School Association. Bigfork, which has been competing in Class B, will become a part of the seven-school Northwest Conference for the 2023-24 school year. East Helena moves to the six-school Southeast Conference.
mtpr.org
Flathead National Forest proposes 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse Reservoir
On Tuesday, The Flathead National Forest proposed a nearly 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse. The project along the eastern edge of the Hungry Horse Reservoir would include an additional 4,000 acres of noncommercial thinning as well as planting whitebark pine trees on 700 acres. The project would add over...
