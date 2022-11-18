ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- UK industrial workplaces have automated far fewer processes than most other countries and are significantly below the global average for robot adoption. Every day, UK workers spend a lot of time and effort on internal logistics. Now, a number of robotics experts in the UK have come together to show how UK manufacturing can become more competitive through the automation of manual tasks. Learn more in the upcoming online event for interested parties across the UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005015/en/ Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions in Poole, UK has automated the transportation of raw materials and assemblies Before this were being moved around the 91,000 square meter plant on trolleys pushed by employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

