ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning

By Katie Rhee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koDT3_0jEzMWJx00

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth.

One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying enough is enough.

Pastor Michelle Thomas, the president of the NAACP Loudoun County Branch, called on the governor to listen to his constituents about the matter. “Governor Youngkin, come to Loudoun. Let us help you learn more about inclusive history.”

Marty Martinez, a Loudoun County Public School parent, and former Leesburg Town Council member echoed Pastor Thomas’ sentiments saying, “I want them [my kids] to just know the truth.”

Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards

The draft removes key historical events and figures starting as early as kindergarten. Critics say draft standards dilute lessons on historically marginalized communities and the process lacked transparency. State Superintendent Jillian Balow said these standards are broad learning goals and a more detailed curriculum is still being worked on.

Many want the board to bring back an old draft that was crafted with input from hundreds of experts under former Governor Ralph Northam’s administration. The Loudoun County Branch of the NAACP calls the draft dangerous, saying it erases history for groups that aren’t white.

Pastor Thomas read the most recent draft and highlighted that key figures like Lawrence Douglas Wilder, the first African American governor of Virginia, and key statements about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the significance of Juneteenth have been removed from the curriculum.

She went on to explain that the curriculum fails to acknowledge that many people who were present when the United States was formed were not in fact citizens and reinstates the celebration of Columbus Day despite its removal and replacement by Indigenous People’s Day.

“These are founding principles and history that we can not erase. We may not understand them. We may not agree with them, we may be embarrassed about them, but that is part and parcel of who America is,” Pastor Thomas said, passionately.

“What’s happening now is that it is setting the precedents to politicize our curriculum, to politicize education and so in every administration, there’s going to be a new fight to change history standards now, based on politics. We have to stop it. We cannot put our children’s education on the chopping blocks of politics.”

Pastor Michelle Thomas criticizing Gov. Youngkin’s latest Standard of Learning proposal

Meredith Ray has a 5th grader and a 7th grader in Loudoun County Public School system. She explained that she isn’t worried about whether her children will learn about topics like racism, segregation, or other topics that might be left out of the new proposal. However, she is worried about other students who do not have the same resources as her children.

She recalled just last year, she learned her now 5th grader learned in their Virginia History class that “Robert E. Lee did not love slavery, he just loved Virginia.”

Some Virginia schools say ‘no’ to Youngkin’s transgender policy change

“I’m not worried about my kids, right, because I know accurate history. I am the daughter of someone who was forced to attend segregated schools well, after Brown versus Board. I’m concerned for their classmates what are they going to do if they don’t have someone that they know that can teach them outside of the school system to teach it?” Ray questioned. “How are we going to be culturally aware and how are we going to raise the next generation of adults to be culturally aware?”

Governor Youngkin’s office responded to DC News Now’s request for feedback about the backlash and highlighted the draft under the previous administration had “significant errors in their standards including omitting key historical references to hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Senator Hiram Revels of Mississippi who was the first African American to serve in Congress.”

The statement also emphasized that this standard of learning is just a proposal and needs to be voted on which will happen next year after multiple delays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 87

independent patriot
6d ago

you would think the NAACP would be more receptive to their kids get a good education and not make it political

Reply(8)
16
Bluerose
5d ago

People don't understand when they took down the statue's you in their mind erase their history so I'm going to erased yours pay back..

Reply(5)
15
El Skata
5d ago

so kindergarteners that are learning how to read and write are going to understand the intricacies of the Holocaust and slavery? that needs to be saved for high school at least maybe starting late Middle School but leave the little kids alone let him be kids and learn to love their classmates, don't start them off saying white people are the oppressors

Reply(1)
7
Related
Sand Hills Express

Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools

Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
h2newsmagazine.com

Glenn Youngkin transgender policy sparks controversy

Glenn Youngkin announced in mid-September that he is aiming to roll back the rights of transgender students in Virginia schools. The proposed policy would require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their assigned sex, along with schools requiring parental consent to make alterations to a student’s preferred name and pronouns.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi’s statement in October regarding ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my fellow elected Commonwealth’s Attorneys and I received invitations to attend this event, but...
NORFOLK, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Del. Sally Hudson announces run for State Senate seat

Del. Sally Hudson, professor of public policy and leadership, announced Monday that she plans to run to represent the 11th District in the Virginia State Senate in the 2023 election cycle. This means Hudson will likely challenge incumbent Sen. Creigh Deeds, who has represented Charlottesville in the General Assembly since 2001.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight

The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards

Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill

They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy