Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth.

One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying enough is enough.

Pastor Michelle Thomas, the president of the NAACP Loudoun County Branch, called on the governor to listen to his constituents about the matter. “Governor Youngkin, come to Loudoun. Let us help you learn more about inclusive history.”

Marty Martinez, a Loudoun County Public School parent, and former Leesburg Town Council member echoed Pastor Thomas’ sentiments saying, “I want them [my kids] to just know the truth.”

The draft removes key historical events and figures starting as early as kindergarten. Critics say draft standards dilute lessons on historically marginalized communities and the process lacked transparency. State Superintendent Jillian Balow said these standards are broad learning goals and a more detailed curriculum is still being worked on.

Many want the board to bring back an old draft that was crafted with input from hundreds of experts under former Governor Ralph Northam’s administration. The Loudoun County Branch of the NAACP calls the draft dangerous, saying it erases history for groups that aren’t white.

Pastor Thomas read the most recent draft and highlighted that key figures like Lawrence Douglas Wilder, the first African American governor of Virginia, and key statements about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the significance of Juneteenth have been removed from the curriculum.

She went on to explain that the curriculum fails to acknowledge that many people who were present when the United States was formed were not in fact citizens and reinstates the celebration of Columbus Day despite its removal and replacement by Indigenous People’s Day.

“These are founding principles and history that we can not erase. We may not understand them. We may not agree with them, we may be embarrassed about them, but that is part and parcel of who America is,” Pastor Thomas said, passionately.

“What’s happening now is that it is setting the precedents to politicize our curriculum, to politicize education and so in every administration, there’s going to be a new fight to change history standards now, based on politics. We have to stop it. We cannot put our children’s education on the chopping blocks of politics.” Pastor Michelle Thomas criticizing Gov. Youngkin’s latest Standard of Learning proposal

Meredith Ray has a 5th grader and a 7th grader in Loudoun County Public School system. She explained that she isn’t worried about whether her children will learn about topics like racism, segregation, or other topics that might be left out of the new proposal. However, she is worried about other students who do not have the same resources as her children.

She recalled just last year, she learned her now 5th grader learned in their Virginia History class that “Robert E. Lee did not love slavery, he just loved Virginia.”

“I’m not worried about my kids, right, because I know accurate history. I am the daughter of someone who was forced to attend segregated schools well, after Brown versus Board. I’m concerned for their classmates what are they going to do if they don’t have someone that they know that can teach them outside of the school system to teach it?” Ray questioned. “How are we going to be culturally aware and how are we going to raise the next generation of adults to be culturally aware?”

Governor Youngkin’s office responded to DC News Now’s request for feedback about the backlash and highlighted the draft under the previous administration had “significant errors in their standards including omitting key historical references to hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Senator Hiram Revels of Mississippi who was the first African American to serve in Congress.”

The statement also emphasized that this standard of learning is just a proposal and needs to be voted on which will happen next year after multiple delays.

