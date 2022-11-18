Read full article on original website
European Stocks Head for Mixed Open as Markets Digest Latest Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Thursday as investors assessed the latest meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Minutes from the November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and...
S&P 500 Rises Slightly as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes
U.S. stocks wavered Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve meeting minutes for clues into the pace of future interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22 points, or 0.07%. The S&P 500 gained 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.38%. Shares of Nordstrom fell more than...
China's Baidu Says It Expects ‘Limited' Impact From U.S. Chip Curbs
Chinese tech company Baidu expects that impact from U.S. chip sanctions on its businesses will be "limited," a company executive said on Tuesday during a Q&A session of its third quarter earnings call. In October, the United States imposed export controls limiting American businesses from selling semiconductors and chipmaking equipment...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Citigroup, Manchester United, Nordstrom, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday:. Citigroup — The stock dropped 2.2% after Citigroup was told it must address weaknesses in its management of financial data by U.S. banking regulators. Those regulatory groups said the issues could hinder its ability to produce correct reports during challenging times.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Abercrombie & Fitch, Disney, Best Buy, Zoom and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Abercrombie & Fitch – Shares of the retail stock jumped 21.4% after the apparel retailer beat Wall Street's revenue forecasts for the third quarter and posted unexpected quarterly profit. The company said demand rose for clothing as consumers returned to work and had increasing social obligations.
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
Tesla Shares Rise on Citi Upgrade, Elon Musk Talk of a New Factory in Asia
Tesla shares rose almost 8% on Wednesday after hitting a 52-week intraday low on Tuesday. Citi upgraded the stock and wrote in a note that "the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward." The stock has plunged this year, partly on concern about how much time and money CEO...
China Is Showing Signs Its Intense Crackdown on the Video Game Sector Is Easing
Beijing is showing signs that its intense crackdown on the domestic video games sector could be easing which may be bullish for Chinese tech giants including Tencent and NetEase. A key industry body report published Tuesday praised the progress on reducing gaming addiction among people under the age of 18.
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo Fall 6% as Nine-Month Loss Swells
GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
Remy Cointreau first half profits beat expectations, keeps outlook
PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) reported a stronger-than-expected 27.2% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States and cost controls.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
DCG's Barry Silbert Reveals Crypto Firm Has $2 Billion in Debt as He Tries to Calm Investors After FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
Get Ready for a Prolonged Downturn That's Worse Than 2000 Or 2008, Billionaire VC Doug Leone Says
HELSINKI, Finland — American venture capitalist Doug Leone doesn't think the tech wreck is going away anytime soon. The Sequoia Capital partner gave a gloomy outlook for the global economy, warning that today's downturn was worse than recessions in 2000 and 2008. "The situation today I think is more...
Treasury Department Releases Guidelines for Russian Oil Transport Ahead of Planned Price Cap
The Treasury Department released new guidance on the legal seaborne transport of Russian oil for U.S. service providers ahead of a Dec. 5 price cap. The guidance was issued along with similar policies from the "Price Gap Coalition" countries. That so-called Price Gap Coalition is aiming to deprive Russia of...
How to Recession-Proof Your Finances, From a Wealth-Building Expert
Candy Valentino remembers times of financial uncertainty. Growing up the daughter of two teenage parents — her father a car mechanic, her mother a housekeeper — money was often scarce, she says. As a teenager, "I watched my parents work so hard, and I started to think about...
Credit Suisse Projects $1.6 Billion Fourth-Quarter Loss as It Embarks on Strategy Overhaul
The embattled lender last month announced a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. Credit Suisse revealed that it had continued to experience net asset outflows, and said net outflows were approximately 6% of assets under management at the end of the third quarter.
MiR: UK Lags in Robot Race and Has a Huge Unrealised Automation Potential
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- UK industrial workplaces have automated far fewer processes than most other countries and are significantly below the global average for robot adoption. Every day, UK workers spend a lot of time and effort on internal logistics. Now, a number of robotics experts in the UK have come together to show how UK manufacturing can become more competitive through the automation of manual tasks. Learn more in the upcoming online event for interested parties across the UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005015/en/ Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions in Poole, UK has automated the transportation of raw materials and assemblies Before this were being moved around the 91,000 square meter plant on trolleys pushed by employees. (Photo: Business Wire)
11 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Actually Cheaper Than It Was Last Year
Rent prices in the largest U.S. markets dipped for a second consecutive month in October, to less than $2,000 for the first time since April, new data reveals. In 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas, median rent prices declined 0.9% in October, dropping from an average of $2,002 to $1,983, according to online brokerage Redfin's latest data.
Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High
Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
