Greeneville, TN

Bristol Ballet to Perform Nutcracker

(WJHL) Amanda Hairston, Artistic and Development Director tells us about upcoming performances of The Nutcracker. For more information please visit www.BristolBallet.org.
BRISTOL, TN
Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail

Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Salon Soca for the Holidays

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside the Brown’s Mill location of Salon Soca in Johnson City to talk with Tennelle Cobb about their holiday special and some exciting news about their soon to open third location. For more information visit them online or at either of their Johnson City locations,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving Classic

Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
BRISTOL, VA
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

The Christmas season is getting into full swing and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations.
BRISTOL, VA
A Visit to Gabriel’s Christmas

(WJHL) Gabe Eveland, owner of Gabriel’s Christmas shows us around the special year-round Christmas store in downtown Jonesborough. For more information visit them at the store or check out Gabriel’s Christmas online.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
CSX CEO: Santa Train will return for ‘years to come’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Somewhere in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, a CSX executive experiencing his first Santa Train announced on Saturday that the 80-year tradition would continue for the foreseeable future. In an interview aboard one of the Santa Train’s executive cars, CSX president and CEO Joseph Hinrichs...
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences

Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences.
BRISTOL, VA
EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program

Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter County Sheriff's Office and Sergeant Willard Johnson with the Elizabethton Police Department stopped by the First at Four Wednesday to share how you can help. EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Real Estate Today: Spacious Condo in Johnson City

(WJHL) Julia Harrell, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around a spacious condo in a popular area of Johnson City. For more information or to tour the home call Julia at (423) 302-0595 or visit Evans and Evans online.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Philosopher’s House

(WJHL) Jesse and Jessica Shelton tell us about The Philosopher’s House – a new liberal arts tea room in downtown Johnson City. Chris talks with Jesse and Jessica Shelton of The Philosopher’s House about different types of teas. For more information please visit www.ThePhilosophersHouse.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

