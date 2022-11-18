Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bristol Ballet to Perform Nutcracker
(WJHL) Amanda Hairston, Artistic and Development Director tells us about upcoming performances of The Nutcracker. For more information please visit www.BristolBallet.org.
Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail
Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of …. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail. Thanksgiving travel may reach pre-pandemic levels. Thanksgiving travel may reach pre-pandemic levels. High School Standouts: Hampton’s Buckles stays disciplined …. High School Standouts:...
Salon Soca for the Holidays
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside the Brown’s Mill location of Salon Soca in Johnson City to talk with Tennelle Cobb about their holiday special and some exciting news about their soon to open third location. For more information visit them online or at either of their Johnson City locations,...
Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving Classic
Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving Classic. Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving …. Home team prevails in Day 2 of Food City Thanksgiving Classic. Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy near …. Authorities say a man is dead after he...
ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley
ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley. ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni …. ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley. Educator of the Week: Erik Heller, George Washington …. Erik Heller is a 5th-grade teacher at George Washington...
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
The Christmas season is getting into full swing and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations. The Christmas season is getting into full swing and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy...
Celebrating 10 years of Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City
Kelly Finney and Sam Miller, preview all of the big events planned to celebrate the first decade of the Memorial Park Community Center!
A Visit to Gabriel’s Christmas
(WJHL) Gabe Eveland, owner of Gabriel’s Christmas shows us around the special year-round Christmas store in downtown Jonesborough. For more information visit them at the store or check out Gabriel’s Christmas online.
CSX CEO: Santa Train will return for ‘years to come’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Somewhere in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, a CSX executive experiencing his first Santa Train announced on Saturday that the 80-year tradition would continue for the foreseeable future. In an interview aboard one of the Santa Train’s executive cars, CSX president and CEO Joseph Hinrichs...
Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences
Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences. Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened …. Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences. Mark’s 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Mark's Winter Weather Outlook. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of …. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates...
EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program
Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter County Sheriff's Office and Sergeant Willard Johnson with the Elizabethton Police Department stopped by the First at Four Wednesday to share how you can help. EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program. Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter...
Real Estate Today: Spacious Condo in Johnson City
(WJHL) Julia Harrell, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around a spacious condo in a popular area of Johnson City. For more information or to tour the home call Julia at (423) 302-0595 or visit Evans and Evans online.
The Philosopher’s House
(WJHL) Jesse and Jessica Shelton tell us about The Philosopher’s House – a new liberal arts tea room in downtown Johnson City. Chris talks with Jesse and Jessica Shelton of The Philosopher’s House about different types of teas. For more information please visit www.ThePhilosophersHouse.org.
Previewing Small Business Saturday in downtown Johnson City
Lora Eshbach with The Generalist in downtown Johnson city, gets us ready for shopping locally during this weekend’s Small Business Saturday!
Meet Bobby, Arwin and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
