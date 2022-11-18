Read full article on original website
[UPDATE: Additional Photos] Large Truck Slams Into Pesula Road Overpass on Hwy 101 South of Weott
About 8:45 a.m., a large commercial truck “ran up on to the guardrail and hit” the Pesula Road overpass south of Weott, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The cab of the vehicle is on fire. The driver had moderate injuries, according to the Incident Commander...
Humboldt Bay Fire Fought Two Structure Fires This Week
On [Monday], November 21 at 08:30pm Humboldt Bay Fire units responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 2nd and Q Streets. The first-arriving engine reported a smoke column visible from 5th and W Streets and found a detached garage significantly involved with heavy fire and smoke, threatening the single-family house on the property. Engine 8114 secured a water supply and quickly attacked the fire, achieving fire control within ten minutes. Other units searched the structure and verified there was no fire extension or damage to the nearby house. The occupant at the house who reported the fire was uninjured. There was approximately $25,000 of damage to the garage with an undetermined cause following investigation. Units ensured the residence and garage were safe and secured before turning the property over to the owner.
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire Impacting Traffic on Harris Street
Fire personnel are attempting to extinguish a vehicle fire on Harris Street in Eureka around 9:15 a.m. on November 22. Scanner traffic indicates that a white Honda Accord is fully involved. Assistance has been requested for traffic control for the #2 lane on Harris near the cross of Prospect Avenue....
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for ‘First Saturday Night Arts Alive!’ on December 3rd
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. This exhibition showcases Katie Pasquini Masopust’s art quilt/textile work over the past forty years. She draws from everyday inspirations, including nature, architecture, and her own paintings – to create distinctive art quilts. Katie combines the textures and colors of cloth to create intricate compositions focusing on abstraction, creating a plethora of visual delights and intrigue. She has always worked in series – choosing one idea and then exploring the many ways to express that idea – while keeping each piece new and exciting.
‘Peninsula Beautification Project’ Kicks Off at Manila Park on December 3rd
This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. The Humboldt Bay Harbor District, Redwood Community Action Agency, and Caltrans are celebrating the launch of the Peninsula Beautification Project with a Community Volunteer Day kick-off event at Manila Park. The event will take place Saturday, December 3rd, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. at the Manila Park. Volunteers will spread new woodchips at the playground, plant native plants, and remove trash from the park. Caltrans will be on site to produce a video showcasing the grant project and event activities. Please bring work clothes, gloves, and a water bottle. Drinks and snacks will be provided at this kid-friendly event.
Weekly Humboldt County COVID Update: Two New Hospitalizations, No New Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today two new hospitalizations, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 47 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,521. An additional 5,461 cases are reported as probable.*
Emergency Personnel on the Scene of a Two-Vehicle Accident at 14th & C Streets
14th Street in Eureka is closed at C Street after a two-vehicle collision around 12:15 p.m. on November 22. An emergency dispatcher requested medical respond to the scene, stating that one of the involved parties, possibly a passenger, was suffering a seizure. Eureka Police Department and Humboldt Bay Fire are...
Home on Fire in Eureka’s Old Town
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a single story wooden building at 2nd and Q Streets in Eureka. The first call came in a little after 8:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on site, they reported that there was a possible threat to another building. Please remember that this story is...
EPD Encourages Safe Driving This Holiday Season
As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department reminds drivers and passengers the importance of wearing a seat belt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of...
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
What’s Love Got to Do with It: The Cold Case of a Murdered Arcata Business Owner
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline in August of 2021 with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families.
Arcata Offers Tips to ‘Reduce Food Waste This Holiday Season’
This holiday season everyone can make a difference by reducing food waste which helps save money, feed the hungry and protect the environment. Food waste is a major problem affecting our community and the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, almost 63.1 million tons of food waste was generated in 2018, with only 4.1 percent diverted from landfills and incinerators. Wasted food also wastes the money, time, labor, transportation, water and land to grow that food. Additionally, decomposing food in landfills release methane gas, a climate pollutant more potent than carbon dioxide.
One Dead After Fire in Trinity Pines
On Friday, November 18, 2022 at approximately 3:40 AM, a structure fire was reported in the area of Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines, CA. Fire personnel put out the fire; however, the structure had been a total loss. During the course of the investigation, a subject was located deceased...
Humboldt County Office of Education Nutrition Department Wins $436,000+ Grant
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. The Humboldt County Office of Education’s (HCOE) Nutrition Programs and Services has been awarded a Farm to School incubator grant totaling over $436,000. The grant award from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is seen as a prestigious accomplishment. The grant was awarded for its project titled, “Building Systems for Regional Farm to School Impact in Humboldt County.”
Locally Made Film Autumn Run Screening at Minor Theatre December 14th
Locally made film, Autumn Run, will screen Wednesday, December 14, 2022 7:00 PM at The Minor Theatre in Arcata, CA. Recently accepted as a candidate for First Time Filmmaker award at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, Autumn Run has been accepted into multiple film festivals throughout 2022, earning awards for Best First Time Female Filmmaker, (Toronto FF); and Best Feature – Micro Budget under $250,000 (International New York FF).
Eureka Wants You to ‘Share Your Experiences Related to the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park Concert’
The city of Eureka and its partners at Visit Eureka are inviting the community to share their experiences related to the Sara Bareilles concert that was held on October 16, 2022, at Halvorsen Park. Community feedback from this online survey will be used by the city and its partners to develop new programs and offerings for the community and its visitors.
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
21st Annual Holiday Craft Market is December 10, 11
The City of Arcata Recreation Division is excited to be hosting its upcoming Holiday Craft Market for its twenty-first year!. The Holiday Craft Market is a two-day event where artists, crafters and musicians come together and share their talents with the community to help raise funds for Arcata Recreation Division’s Youth Development Scholarship Fund, which supports youth in our community by subsidizing fees for recreation programs. Come out and shop for unique handcrafted gifts from over 55 artisans while enjoying live music and warm, nutritious food.
DHHS Offers Proper Food Handling Tips to Avoid Illness this Thanksgiving
Press release from Humboldt County Health & Human Services:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) is reminding people to practice safe food handling to help keep holiday meals healthy. Supervising Environmental Health Specialist Benjamin Dolf said, “We want to make sure people...
Coast Central Announces Appointment of Arcata High Alum to VP Role
Coast Central Credit Union announced that Jasmin Gammel has been appointed Vice President, Member Digital Services, reporting to President/CEO James T. Sessa. Gammel is responsible for the organization’s Digital Banking products, Chat, its Member Support Center including phone support, check processing, ACH, and its Credit/Debit Card Services Department. Gammel...
