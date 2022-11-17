ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Iranian actresses arrested as authorities ramp up crackdown on anti-regime protesters

Two well-known Iranian actresses have been arrested by security forces after they showed support for the protest movement gripping the country, as authorities intensify their crackdown on dissidents. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested on separate occasions for publicly backing the nationwide protests, according to the semi-official Tasnim News...

