Windy weather knocks down trees
Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Nonprofit hands out free, hot meals in Reading
READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal. Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street. Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big...
Alvernia University to hold turkey drive
READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading. The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday. Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys. The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's...
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive Saturday. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
Over 2,000 turkeys and hams donated for Community Food Bank of N.J.
Generous shoppers across New Jersey spent their time and money on Saturday, giving back to their neighbors and meeting members of the CBS2 family who were on the ground in Livingston, Denville and Parsippany. CBS2's Jessica Moore talks about our #BetterTogether campaign.
Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week
READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
Consignment and boutique shop opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning. Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street. The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more. The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots,...
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
Lunch with Santa, ugly sweater party and other festive fun coming to downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday cheer is returning to the Queen City. Developer City Center Investment Corp. last week announced its lineup of holiday events, including a lunch with Santa and an ugly sweater party, planned for downtown Allentown. Activities include:. Lights in the Parkway Party Bus: Back by popular demand,...
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving day?
Everyone has been there; it's Thanksgiving day, you are plopped on the couch watching football, and your mom sends you to the store because your grandma ran out of one of her ingredients while cooking dinner, however, you don't know what stores are open because of the holiday. You can...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
