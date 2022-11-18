Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash
Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Lamborghini Driver Ticketed for 150 mph Speeds on Highway 154
The driver of a Lamborghini was ticketed on Sunday for reaching speeds of 150 mph on Highway 154 Sunday. The driver was ticketed for speeding by a Buellton California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer for reckless driving and traveling at nearly three times the legal limit. CHP shared a phot of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mountain Biker Seriously Injured in Crash
A mountain biker sustained a spinal injury on Tunnel Trail after crashing Sunday morning. At 7:27 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and County Search & Rescue responded to the scene and rendered aid to the 47-year-old cyclist. Air Support Helicopter 4 arrived and with a hoist rescue the cyclist was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Burn Piles Off Highway 154
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting pile burns near Painted Cave and Paradise Road off Highway 154. Crews are working to complete the burning of Hazard Reduction Burn Piles in the area of the Painted Cave Fuel Break. Smoke may be noticable in these areas over the next...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Turkey Fryer Safety Tips
Santa Barbara County Fire Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Turkey fryers are dangerous and one of the most common cause of residential fires during the holidays. If a turkey fryer absolutely must be used, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges people to be careful and to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Plan Ahead this Holiday Season: Be Safe and Drive Sober
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family during the holidays. The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, the Santa Barbara Police Department will...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: NOV 21
Week of November 21 - 25: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
