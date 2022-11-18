Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge. Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving. Arkansas State...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he was involved in several car thefts and break-ins in the area. Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between Monday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 1. A probable cause...
neareport.com
Three people dead after crash Saturday in Lawrence County
Walnut Ridge, Ark. – Three people were killed in an automobile accident Saturday evening in Lawrence County. It happened at 7:15 PM on U.S. 67 near Lawrence County Road 410, according to the Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Summary. A 2002 Hyundai was traveling northbound on U.S. 67 at the same time a 2013 Nissan was traveling southbound on the same highway.
Kait 8
Speed table creates headache for Jonesboro drivers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though Main Street in Jonesboro has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, city and local businesses said they see people racing down the street daily. Now, the addition of the speed tables has drivers hitting the brakes. After new speed tables were installed...
localmemphis.com
Two people injured after man got trapped in grain bin in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people had to be rescued from a grain bin in Arkansas after one of them became trapped Tuesday. Osceola Fire said rescue crews were called to the scene on Highway 140 in Etowah, Arkansas, just before 9 a.m. about a man who was trapped in a grain bin. Rescue Crews from across the area joined in, as well as two helicopters. Hills Plumbing also joined to assist by sucking grain out from around the man inside.
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
whiterivernow.com
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
KTLO
14-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Jonesboro man
JONESBORO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. Eighteen-year-old Christopher Anthony Rudley was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. According to the...
Kait 8
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Three people suffered injuries in a Thursday night multi-vehicle crash. Public Information Officer Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive. He said three people were hurt...
neareport.com
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of drugs from storage in Corning
Corning, Ark. – On November 21st, 2022, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force were alerted to a large quantity of narcotics within a storage facility near the 400 block of 2nd Street in Corning, which is in close proximity to a child day care within the city. A police canine was summoned to the storage facility and subsequently indicated the presence of narcotics emitting from one of the units.
Kait 8
Parkin man hurt in Saturday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in solving a shooting case that sent a Parkin man to the hospital. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on Kathleen Street. Officer Daniel Gifford met with the victim, 20-year-old Carl...
Kait 8
New addition to Batesville trail as it nears completion
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Batesville continues to make progress on its greenway trail, completing its newest addition. The trail is a half-mile stretch that includes a modern wooden bridge, aiming to give families a type of oasis in town. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the...
Kait 8
Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer. According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro...
Kait 8
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
whiterivernow.com
Man wanted on drug, fleeing charges arrested after pursuit
A man wanted on charges of drug possession and fleeing has been arrested after authorities say he led them on another brief pursuit. According to the incident report, Timothy Clint Davidson, 39, of Floral, was arrested Friday after an Independence County sheriff’s deputy spotted Davidson driving a motorcycle on Camp Tahkodah Road. Knowing the bike had expired tags, Deputy Nick Ade initiated a stop, but Davidson sped up and fled. The report said Davidson had to ditch the bike and took off on foot, but was eventually arrested by Ade after a brief struggle. He was taken to the Independence County Jail on eight misdemeanors.
Kait 8
Affidavit: Inmate punched, slammed jailer’s head into wall
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County inmate faces new charges after investigators said he punched a jailer in the mouth and then slammed his head into a concrete wall. District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
mdmh-conway.com
Following an incident at a Jonesboro High School, man charged with second-degree battery
Little Rock, Arkansas – A Friday incident inside the school left three Westside High School employees hurt. On November 18, a man allegedly entered the high school through a student door. This is according to Superintendent Scott Gauntt. Gauntt claimed that the 53-year-old David Edward McFall of Bono was...
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
