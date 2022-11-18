A man wanted on charges of drug possession and fleeing has been arrested after authorities say he led them on another brief pursuit. According to the incident report, Timothy Clint Davidson, 39, of Floral, was arrested Friday after an Independence County sheriff’s deputy spotted Davidson driving a motorcycle on Camp Tahkodah Road. Knowing the bike had expired tags, Deputy Nick Ade initiated a stop, but Davidson sped up and fled. The report said Davidson had to ditch the bike and took off on foot, but was eventually arrested by Ade after a brief struggle. He was taken to the Independence County Jail on eight misdemeanors.

FLORAL, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO