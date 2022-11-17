ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

By Brian Witte
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihg4b_0jEzKLdw00

An investigation by Maryland 's attorney general identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore who have been accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to court records filed Thursday.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required because the report contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It's unclear when the court will make a decision.

“For decades, survivors reported sexual abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and for decades the Church covered up the abuse rather than holding the abusers accountable and protecting its congregations," according to the court filing. “The Archdiocese of Baltimore was no exception.”

The report, titled “Clergy Abuse in Maryland," identifies 115 priests who were prosecuted for sex abuse and/or identified publicly by the archdiocese as having been “credibly accused" of sexual abuse. It also includes an additional 43 priests accused of sexual abuse but not identified publicly by the archdiocese, the court filing said.

“The Report summarizes the sexual abuse and physical torture perpetrated by all 158 priests and the Archdiocese's response to that abuse," the court filing said.

David Lorenz, the Maryland leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, described the news of the report and numbers of victims as “absolutely horrendous."

“Once again, the church has lied about the number of abusive priests," Lorenz said in a statement. "Many parishes were dumping grounds for predators, some housed almost ten. It is very clear that nobody was safe. Sadly, it is no different than any diocese or secular report in the country.”

The archdiocese did not immediately return a request for comment.

While the court filing noted that more than 600 victims were identified, it also said “there are almost certainly hundreds more, as the Department of Justice's Annual Crime Victimization Report has demonstrated that most incidents of sexual assault go unreported."

Both boys and girls were abused, according to the court filing, with ages ranging from preschool through young adulthood.

“Although no parish was safe, some congregations and schools were assigned multiple abusive priests, and a few had more than one sexually abusive priest at the same time," the court filing said. “One congregation was assigned eleven sexually abusive priests over 40 years."

The sexual abuse was so pervasive, the court filing said, that victims were sometimes reporting sexual abuse to priests who were perpetrators themselves.

The investigation also revealed that the archdiocese failed to report many allegations of sexual abuse, conduct adequate investigations of alleged abuse, remove abusers from the ministry or restrict their access to children.

“Instead, it went to great lengths to keep the abuse secret," the court filing said. “While the Archdiocese reported a large number of allegations to police, especially in later years, for decades it worked to ensure that the perpetrators would not face justice."

In the court filing, Frosh argues that “publicly airing the transgressions of the Church is critical to holding people and institutions accountable and improving the way sexual abuse allegations are handled going forward.”

“More importantly, it is vital to protecting children an the entire community," the filing said.

The court filing also noted that of the 43 priests that have not been publicly identified or prosecuted, 30 have died.

“For those priests that have died, this additional secrecy interest is less compelling," the filing said.

The attorney general's office redacted all identifying information for for the 13 living church officials who have been accused of sexual abuse but who have not been listed as credibly accused by the archdiocese and who have not been prosecuted.

In 2019, Frosh launched a criminal investigation of child sexual abuse perpetrated by priests and other employees of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Hundreds of thousands of documents dating back to the 1940s were produced in response to grand jury subpoenas.

As part of its investigation, the attorney general's office created an email address and telephone hotline for people to report information. Over 300 hundred people contacted the office, and investigators interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philadelphiaweekly.com

6 Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania 2023: Make Relocation Easy with Our Top-Reviewed Movers in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Allentown

Whether you’re moving across town, to another state, or around the world, finding the best moving companies in Pennsylvania should be one of your highest priorities. Choosing a company to take charge of relocating all your possessions is stressful. Making the wrong choice can lead to disastrous consequences. This...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State

We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Visibility Issues on Interstate 90 After Snow

It was slow moving for cars on major interstates Saturday night as the snow fell. This is a look from Interstate 90 in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. You can see heavy snow fall making it almost impossible to see other drivers. We are told some people were driving the wrong...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. report shows a drop in sales at state liquor stores

The pandemic period of unprecedented home booze consumption in Pennsylvania appears to be over, but that doesn’t mean overall alcohol consumption is down. After record spirit and wine sales at state stores in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported the 2021-22 fiscal year saw retail dollar sales drop 3.4% to $2.12 billion.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley

Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thevalleyledger.com

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Announces Nine-Show Line-up for its Ambitious 2023 Summer Season

CENTER VALLEY, PA: November 18, 2022— Artistic Director Jason King Jones and Managing Director Casey William Gallagher are pleased to announce the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 2023 season inspired by the theme Brave New Worlds. The programming runs May 31 through August 6 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University and offers a thrilling line-up and a summer robust with fantastic opportunities for audiences of all ages to enjoy a live theatre experience.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

928K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy