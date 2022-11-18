ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump Org's new court-appointed 'watchdog,' retired judge Barbara Jones, can now inspect the company books

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDXNV_0jEzKJsU00
Retired federal judge Barbara Jones, left, is the newly-appointed special monitor for the real estate company owned by former President Donald Trump, right. Richard Drew/AP, left; Andrew Harnik/AP, right.

have called persistent fraud.

  • Retired federal judge Barbara Jones is now in place as special monitor over the Trump Organization.
  • Jones will monitor for what a Manhattan judge has termed persistent fraud at Donald Trump's company.
  • Trump's real-estate empire is separately on trial on tax-fraud charges, also in Manhattan.

There's more trouble for Donald Trump's real-estate and golf resort company — a special monitor is now in place to watch for what a Manhattan judge and the New York attorney general have called persistent fraud.

Barbara Jones is a retired federal judge who will now keep an eye on the company's future financial filings as part of Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud lawsuit.

Jones has previously served as special master in cases involving Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, two lawyers who have worked for Trump.

In a ruling made public Thursday, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron empowered Jones to monitor the company's new financial filings, including any submitted to banks, insurers, and tax authorities.

She must also be given access to any plans for corporate restructuring or the sale or transfer of assets, something Engoron has said was needed after Trump incorporated something called "Trump Organization II."

The new entity is not named as a defendant either in James' lawsuit or the ongoing Trump Organization trial, also in Manhattan.

Jones must be provided with new financial filings no more than five days after asking for them, unless the company successfully argues for an extension.

The company must give her at least 30 days' notice of any plan to sell "significant" assets or restructure the company. Alternately, the company must give her monthly statements swearing that no such activity has taken place.

Trump's company must pay Jones and any other professionals she reasonably finds necessary for her work.

"The Monitor's duties shall not include monitoring Defendants' normal, day-to-day business operations," Engoron's filing stressed.

Trump lawyers had fought the naming of a monitor, likening it to a state takeover of the former president's business.

A block north of Engoron's lower-Manhattan courtroom, in the borough's criminal courthouse, Trump Organization has been on trial for a month on tax-fraud charges.

Trump's ex-CFO, Allen Weisselberg, was on the witness stand for a second day Thursday, tearing up as he described his "betrayal" of the Trump family.

The longtime company financial executive must testify truthfully to keep his August low-jail tax-fraud plea deal.

But he's also clearly loyal to Trump, who has continued to pay Weisselberg a $1.4 million salary-bonus package.

His testimony that he was Trump's betrayer, rather than his co-conspirator, is helpful to the defense, which wants jurors to see Weisselberg's admitted tax fraud as an act of personal greed that started and stopped with him.

Weisselberg's testimony continues Friday.

Comments / 93

mista big
6d ago

A true patriot of the nation needs a financial Monitor to control his fraud and tax evasion,ask yourself is that the kind of patriot we need in America 🇺🇸

Reply(22)
74
Judy Eagle Shechtman
4d ago

Ivanka has multiple contracts for clothes made in China by child workers. These were made during his presidency. Illegal!!!

Reply
34
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

Oooooo!!! I know 45 kicked rocks 🪨 in open toed golf ⛳️ shoes 👞!!! A WOMAN!!! Telling him what to do!??? With HIS company…. I loveeeeeeeeeeeeeee it!!! 🤭😅😂😂

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime finance chief, and Jeffrey McConney, a senior vice president and controller, testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case, bringing the drama of their own admitted wrongdoing to a trial heavy on numbers, spreadsheets, tax returns and payroll records. Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras, was required to testify as a prosecution witness as part of a plea deal in exchange for a promised sentence of five months in jail. McConney was granted immunity to testify. The Trump Organization’s lawyers opened their defense by calling to the witness stand the accountant who handled tax returns and other financial matters for Trump, the Trump Organization and hundreds of Trump entities since the 1980s.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

740K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy