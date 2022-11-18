Another local youth sports doctor is accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients. Is this problem bigger than just Michigan?

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Dr. Zvi Levran, who has worked with youth hockey programs in Metro Detroit and other states, has been arrested twice in the last month and charged with multiple cases of sexual assault during exams at his home office.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald released new details surrounding the sprawling investigation on Wednesday. They believe there are other victims and are asking them to come forward.

On a new Daily J podcast , WWJ’s Zach Clark digs into the details of the Levran case and looks at how it compares to other prominent sexual assault cases involving Michigan doctors – Robert anderson at the University of Michigan and disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

