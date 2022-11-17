Long Beach Symphony Hits Right Note with Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff Classics

Long Beach Symphony celebrates classic romantic composers Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, juxtaposed with a performance of contemporary Mexican composer Enrico Chapela’s high-flying “Rotor,” this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Terrace Theater .

Under the celebrated direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, who’s led Long Beach Symphony with his dynamic programming and stage presence since 2017, the show reflects his uncanny ability to combine well-loved masterworks with rare and newer compositions that give concerts a unique dimension, sophistication and spirit.

“This concert has something for everyone as we celebrate these beautiful works by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov and open with ‘Rotor’ by Enrico Chapela, who will be joining us from Mexico for our premier of his exhilarating piece,” Preu said.

Renowned pianist Natasha Paremski guest stars in the classic concert, with the award-winning artist set to play Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Paremski, a Russian-born woman who now lives in New York, began her piano studies at the age of 4 at Moscow’s Andreyev School of Music. Now in her 30s, and with performances in the most elite of concert halls around the world, she consistently dazzles audiences with flawless technique, striking performances, virtuosity and voracious interpretive abilities.

“American Record Guide” magazine has drawn parallels between Paremski and Argentinian classical pianist Martha Argerich, considered one of the greatest pianists of all time.

“Comparisons with Argerich should not be given lightly, but Paremski is so clearly of the same temperament and technique that it is unavoidable here,” according to the magazine.

“We are thrilled to welcome back to the Terrace Theater the extraordinary pianist Natasha Paremski whose performance will excite and inspire thousands of concert-goers,” said Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello.

The Tchaikovsky selections at the concert will include “Swan Lake Suite” and the famously cannon-filled “1812, Overture.”

Long Beach Symphony performs Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at the Terrace Theater, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening. Individual concert tickets start at $32. Subscription packs are also available for additional savings.

To purchase tickets, visit LongBeachSymphony.org .

The post Long Beach Symphony Hits Right Note with Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff Classics appeared first on Long Beach Post .