Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

800 Thanksgiving turkeys given away in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Groups held an annual pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru turkey giveaway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, giving away 800 birds. Miami-Dade Corrections, High Power Society, SouthPromo.com, Urban League of Greater Miami, and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm hosted the third annual “Feast for the Streets” giveaway at Gwen Cherry Park.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express to roll through South Florida on Dec. 9

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The 9th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be crisscrossing South Florida on Friday, Dec. 9. Since 2014, we have collected approximately 120,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Last year, we collected a record-breaking 19,000 toys. In 2022, we want to go even bigger before the Big Bus heads home.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Authorities respond to suspected migrant landing in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A suspected migrant landing received the attention of Border Patrol on Tuesday night. Sources tell Local 10 News that approximately 10 migrants came ashore in Surfside. Local 10 News’ cameras spotted authorities at the scene off Collins Avenue and 87th Street inspecting a boat. Authorities...
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Park police turn to Narcan in fight against opioid epidemic

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the opioid epidemic continues to plague the nation, Narcan has become a life-saving drug that officers have added to their arsenal. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department were all trained Tuesday on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shoots at Miami-Dade landlord with spear gun

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday after his landlord accused him of shooting at him with a spear gun in Opa-locka. The landlord suffered injuries to the shin, knee, and hand during an exchange with Joel Cruz, according to the Opa-locka Police Department. Police...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
Click10.com

Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Ron DeSantis appoints new member to Miami-Dade school board

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday. Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Rodent droppings found in bread crumbs, on flour container at Miami restaurant

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. Most of the places mentioned were ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the Department has discretion. All the places that were ordered shut were allowed...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

