800 Thanksgiving turkeys given away in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Groups held an annual pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru turkey giveaway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, giving away 800 birds. Miami-Dade Corrections, High Power Society, SouthPromo.com, Urban League of Greater Miami, and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm hosted the third annual “Feast for the Streets” giveaway at Gwen Cherry Park.
South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember all the things that we’re thankful for. It’s also important not to forget the many people in South Florida that may not be as fortunate. On Monday, Local 10 News visited food...
CBP agent killed in Puerto Rico returns to heroes salute in South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The remains of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed in Puerto Rico arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to a water cannon salute and full honors on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. The FBI identified the agent as Michel Maceda, a seven...
Police: Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym, placed deposit for AK-47
MIAMI – Police arrested a former professional boxer Tuesday after they say he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym, then placed a deposit for an AK-47 at an Opa-locka pawn shop. Azea Augustama, 39, known as the “Haitian Hitman,” competed for Haiti at the 2008...
Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express to roll through South Florida on Dec. 9
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The 9th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be crisscrossing South Florida on Friday, Dec. 9. Since 2014, we have collected approximately 120,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Last year, we collected a record-breaking 19,000 toys. In 2022, we want to go even bigger before the Big Bus heads home.
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
Keeping pipes clear of dangerous food, other items could be key to Happy Thanksgiving
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As South Florida families prepare to host relatives and friends for Thanksgiving, something that may not be on people’s minds are their sewer pipes. Local 10 News was granted a behind the scenes tour, underground, for a rare view of work underway to prevent...
Neighbors keeping watch after man tried breaking into elderly woman’s Miami Shores home
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A frightening crime was caught on camera in Miami Shores. An elderly homeowner woke up to find someone trying to pry their way into her home. Thankfully, the attempt failed, but the hunt is on for this suspect. The 85-year-old woman asked for her identity...
Officials in Florida Keys respond to boat containing over 100 migrants
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded Monday night after a migrant vessel with more than 100 people onboard from Haiti attempted to make landfall in Islamorada. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, about 100 people were rescued in swells of six to 10 feet earlier in the day. There...
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Authorities respond to suspected migrant landing in Surfside
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A suspected migrant landing received the attention of Border Patrol on Tuesday night. Sources tell Local 10 News that approximately 10 migrants came ashore in Surfside. Local 10 News’ cameras spotted authorities at the scene off Collins Avenue and 87th Street inspecting a boat. Authorities...
North Miami Beach commission now settled with 2 new members following contentious election
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There has been a shakeup at North Miami Beach City Hall following the election of two new commissioners after a nasty election filled with mudslinging. Former NMB Commissioner Paule Villard, who voters voted out of office on Tuesday, has yet to speak with Local...
Pembroke Park police turn to Narcan in fight against opioid epidemic
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the opioid epidemic continues to plague the nation, Narcan has become a life-saving drug that officers have added to their arsenal. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department were all trained Tuesday on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
Police: Man shoots at Miami-Dade landlord with spear gun
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Tuesday after his landlord accused him of shooting at him with a spear gun in Opa-locka. The landlord suffered injuries to the shin, knee, and hand during an exchange with Joel Cruz, according to the Opa-locka Police Department. Police...
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Ron DeSantis appoints new member to Miami-Dade school board
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday. Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to...
Rodent droppings found in bread crumbs, on flour container at Miami restaurant
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. Most of the places mentioned were ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the Department has discretion. All the places that were ordered shut were allowed...
Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
