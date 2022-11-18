Read full article on original website
Anti-LGBTQ policies behind violent threats, outreach leader says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Sunday, the Sioux Falls LGBTQ community gathered at a local church to honor and remember the lives of transgender people lost in the past year. The Transgender Day of Remembrance event just happened to coincide with a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at a gay club in Colorado Springs earlier in the morning.
Remote learning part of Brandon Valley HS students’ Thanksgiving week
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School looks different thanks to construction, and this week’s two school days are different, too; kids learned remotely Monday and Tuesday because the power had to be shut off. That had to happen because a green transformer had to move. “We...
Local farmer recognized for work in specialty farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local farmer has been recognized for working in a niche market. This year, Heikes Family Farms is being honored for the work they do as a Community Supported Agriculture farm in Vermillion. The family grows a variety of fruits and vegetables to ensure the town has access to local produce.
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie. Sioux Falls mom, Amy Daws, published her first book in 2014. “A memoir called Chasing Hope, which is about my struggle through recurrent pregnancy loss,” Daws said. “These rings that I wear are what the Sanford Hospital gives you if you lose a baby.”
The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
A doctor’s advice about Thanksgiving gatherings and the days after
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, people across KELOLAND will gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving. The precautions of the height of the pandemic are gone, but concerns remain, along with a threat from other illnesses. While Covid isn’t as widespread as it once...
344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This band will cover the length of a football field. When the members of the South Dakota State University marching band The Pride of the Dakotas take to the streets in Manhattan tomorrow for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the formation will be about 100 yards, said director Kevin Kessler.
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
Celebrating the holidays with warm meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holidays are a time when people gather together with those they love, typically around a large meal. But with inflation, those holiday diners are being harder for local families to put on the table. As inflation has continued to rise, Feeding South Dakota’s mobile...
Results: Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge Round 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round four of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Here are the results. After briefly falling behind Mashed Potatoes in the first hours of the poll, Turkey rallied and came back for the win. Green Bean Casserole had impressed...
‘Christmas at the Castle’ has its tree
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The centerpiece of Christmas at the Castle has arrived at Sanford Children’s Hospital. A transport crew hauling a 40-foot Christmas tree navigated the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday, delivering the oversized Black Hills Spruce to Sanford Children’s Hospital. “If we can bring...
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
DTSF selects Parade of Lights Grand Marshals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Parade of Lights will be held on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. The DTSF board has selected retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader, Jeff Scherschligt, as the official Grand Marshal, and Arianna Farris, a 13-year-old living in Sioux Falls as the official Junior Grand Marshal.
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
Pursuit ends in crash; Homeless Task Force report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Wednesday. Start your day with what you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. One woman was taken to the hospital and a man is behind bars after an alleged pursuit in Sioux Falls. The driver, 27-year-old Terry Blake, took off. Officials...
Vietnam Veterans attend Pinning Ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 50 years after the United States ended its involvement in the Vietnam War, local veterans are being honored for their service. Vietnam Veterans and their families packed the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls today, with Congressman Dusty Johnson leading a Pinning Ceremony.
SDSU’s Pride visits historic monuments, experiences Radio City Christmas Spectacular
NEW YORK (COLLEGIAN) – Tuesday’s events started with breakfast at the world’s largest Applebee’s before heading over to Ellis Island and seeing the Statue of Liberty. Pride members boarded a ferry to the island after spending an hour taking in the beautiful weather in Battery Park.
