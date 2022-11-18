ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Is a Sagittarius in Love With You? How to Attract One & Signs They May Be Falling For You

By Liz Simmons
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 6 days ago

Falling in love with a Sagittarius is like falling in love with the energy of a music festival. Optimistic, expressive and bold, Sagittarius’s energy will surely sweep you off your feet. Consider yourself lucky if a Sagittarius is in love with you! To be loved by Sagittarius is like being caught in a recklessly romantic whirlwind of passion and spontaneity. Sagittarius is not shy or slow in love, so don’t be surprised if you attract a Sagittarius and immediately pick up on the signs that Sagittarius is falling for you!

Ruled by “The Great Benefic,” Jupiter, Sagittarius is vivacious, lively and expansive. Jupiter’s Midas touch gives Sagittarius a feeling of invincibility, allowing Sagittarius to bounce back remarkably quickly and keep moving forward. You rarely see a Sagittarius down on their luck since this Jupiter-ruled zodiac sign is undeniably optimistic. If the phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”, was a zodiac sign, it would be Sagittarius! Represented as the archer or centaur, Sagittarius’s bow and arrow enhance the archer’s ability to shoot forward with surprising veracity. Since Sagittarius is a mutable, masculine fire sign, the archer is fast-paced, changeable and impulsive . Sagittarius is known to be keen on experiencing everything that life has to offer, suggesting that this fire sign has a voracious appetite. Love is no exception!

What Does a Sagittarius Need in Love?

As the sign of the centaur, Sagittarius needs room to roam—especially in love. Sagittarius doesn’t like feeling locked down or boxed in, so Sagittarius tends to need space in love . However, in the right relationship with a mentally and emotionally healthy partner, Sagittarius will feel free in love regardless of the status or type of relationship. A fantastic way to make Sagittarius feel free in love is by going on adventures together, especially to new destinations.

Aside from freedom, Sagittarius needs to be mentally attracted to their partner. Since Sagittarius is ruled by the professor planet, Jupiter, this implies that Sagittarius is open and forthright with sharing information. Ideally, Sagittarius would be with a partner who is educated, opinionated and not afraid of lively banter!

How to Attract a Sagittarius

Don’t give Sagittarius the time of day if you want to attract this zodiac sign . Although this may sound like weird advice, the fire signs love to chase their love interest instead of being chased. Let Sagittarius know that you’re busy traveling, exploring new hangouts in your community, learning something new and generally speaking, having the time of your life. Sagittarius will be insanely attracted to your fun-filled lifestyle, which will trigger Sagittarius to pursue you. But the catch is letting Sagittarius go on every other adventure with you at the beginning of your relationship. Letting Sagittarius have a taste of what life is like with you will be enough for Sagittarius to keep coming back for more.

How to Keep a Sagittarius

The only way to keep a Sagittarius interested is by making them feel like their love life is the ultimate adventure. Sagittarius is susceptible to major FOMO, so use this to your advantage. Make Sagittarius feel like life without you is dull and gray by consistently challenging Sagittarius to try new things with you. As long as your relationship with Sagittarius is explosive, expansive and ever-evolving, then you can rest assured that Sagittarius knows that love with you is the adventure of a lifetime!

How to Know If a Sagittarius Loves You

There’s no beating around the bush with this fire sign. Sagittarius is arguably the most honest zodiac sign, so you will know if Sagittarius has feelings for you because they will own it. If asked, Sagittarius will tell you straight up if they love you or not. Given that Sagittarius is not known to be tactful, you might be surprised by Sagittarius’s directness . But at least you will know where you stand when Sagittarius tells you their true feelings about you. With that being said, avoid asking the question if you are worried about getting your feelings hurt. Plus, if Sagittarius truly loves you, then Sagittarius will likely beat you to the punch by letting you know before you even have to ask.

What Zodiac Signs Are Compatible With Sagittarius?

As a fire sign, Sagittarius tends to pair very well with Sagittarius, Aries and Leo ! Sagittarius needs to feel inspired, passionate and excited, so pairing up with a fellow fire sign is the way to go. However, Sagittarius and their fiery lover will have to be mindful of one another or there could be combustion. If a fire sign doesn’t work, then Sagittarius may enjoy the company of one of the air signs. Libra, Aquarius and Gemini will provide Sagittarius with the social and mental stimulation that the Archer craves in love. But Sagittarius will eventually dislike the fickleness of the air signs, so this dynamic duo will need to figure out where they stand in love.

Although Sagittarius is usually a positive lover, the Archer may run into problems dating earth and water signs. Sagittarius may enjoy the stability that a Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo could bring into a romantic relationship. But Sagittarius needs to feel a spark, so these earthy signs might come across as boring or vanilla at times. Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces could sweeten a romantic relationship with Sagittarius through empathy and intuition. Yet these water signs might be too moody or even passive-aggressive for a forthright fire sign!

Regardless, there will never be a dull moment as long as you are in love and partnered with a wildfire Sagittarius. Get ready for the ride of your lifetime!

Related: Your Dream Travel Destination & Excursion, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They Have Nothing to Be Afraid Of

Without getting caught up in the could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, take a moment to reflect on the lessons you endured during Scorpio season. As this season comes to a close, there will be parts of yourself that are ready to be purged, in order for you to step into the highest vibration of your being. This doesn’t take away from the fact that three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 21 to 27, but it brings perspective at the very least.  Have you been succumbing to the fears that inhibit you from venturing into the unknown? Rising above this...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon

Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
StyleCaster

Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why

Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
StyleCaster

The New Moon of November 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

The lunar cycle is full of ups and downs, but every part of the process is important. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the new moon, you know that beginnings can feel just as intimidating as endings often feel bittersweet. If you’re currently staring at a long road ahead, know that it always seems impossible to reach the finish line when you haven’t even taken your first step! The most climactic moments of the lunar cycle to happen at two different moments: the new moon and the full moon. While the latter is intense and dramatic, the...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Exciting New Things on the Horizon, Thanks to Sagittarius Season

Your horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 promises exciting new things on the horizon, because you’re trading the doom and gloom of Scorpio season for the eye-opening vibes of Sagittarius season. It’s time to feel the wind beneath your sails, because the cosmos are gearing up to take you on a magic carpet ride. On November 21, vocal Mercury—the planet that encourages us to express our opinions—and caring Venus—the relationship queen—meet up in fiery Sagittarius. This is giving off teamwork vibes and spreading enthusiasm about what upcoming experiences can teach you. This is a great day to have...
StyleCaster

What Does a Sagittarius Look Like? The Physical Appearance of This Fire Sign, Explained By an Astrologer

Have you ever seen someone and thought to yourself “Wow, that person looks like a Sagittarius”? Has it ever crossed your mind why someone may “look” or act like their zodiac sign? I’m here to bring some insight by explaining what a Sagittarius looks like! Astrology is typically a great tool to understand the way that people will look, act, dress and decorate their living spaces depending on their sign. When someone has dominant Sagittarius placements (especially personal planets such as their sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Mars or Venus) they tend to embody their planetary ruler: Jupiter the planet of blessings,...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
StyleCaster

7 Supremely Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands to Shop This Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, whether you’re out and about at the mall or scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers...
StyleCaster

Are Logan & Kate Are Still Together From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8? Where They Are Now After Gabby & Rachel’s Surprise Visit

SPOILER: As one of Bachelor Nation’s most controversial couples this season, fans have been asking: Are Logan and Kate still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and where are they now? Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are two of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. Logan was originally a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, while Kate was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Kendall & Devin Just Broke Up For the 2nd Time This Year—Here’s a Look at Their Relationship Timeline

Is it the end of the road? After their long-term relationship, many KarJenner fans are asking, Why did Kendall and Devin Booker break up? Kendall and Devin started dating in June 2020. The 818 Tequila founder opened up about her relationship with the NBA player on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022, when she was promoting her family’s show The Kardashians. Jimmy asked if Kendall watches Devin’s games when he’s on the court. “I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am,” she...
ARIZONA STATE
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
StyleCaster

Are Brittany & Tyler Still Together From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Where They Are Now After Filming Ended

Since the end of their time in Mexico, fans have wanted to know: Are Brittany and Tyler still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and where are they now after BIP season 8 finished filming? Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris are two of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. Brittany was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, while Tyler was originally a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. He was Rachel’s contestant. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Kendall & Devin’s Relationship Was ‘Difficult’ To Prioritize’—Here’s If There’s ‘Hard Feelings’ Between Them

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
StyleCaster

The Retinol Body Cream That Left Reviewers’ Skin Looking ‘Younger Every Day’ Is Only $23 For 2 Bottles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Retinol is the master ingredient when it comes to anti-aging, but why focus solely on the face? Our biggest organ, the skin, is all over our body too—we need to take good care of this area as well. One way you can do this is supplementing your facial retinol with a retinol cream for your body. I’ve done some research and found one with a ton of five-star reviews that promises to reverse anti-aging and have healthier, fuller skin. Plus,...
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
StyleCaster

These Disgustingly Satisfying Pore Strips Went Viral on TikTok & They’re on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Chances are pretty high that pore extraction videos have made their way onto your FYP. I mean, there’s something so satisfying about seeing what comes out of your skin (even though it can be a little gross – I know.) However, if you find yourself watching blackhead extractions or other videos of the sort on TikTok, you’re not alone.  But here’s a little-known fact for you. In one of his first extremely popular videos, TikTok’s most popular skincare guru, Hyram Yarbro,...
StyleCaster

These Fluffy Slippers Remind Us of One of Our Favorite Brands—& They’re Down to Just $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Temperatures in my city dropped drastically this week, which tells me it’s officially time to opt for warmer shoe options. That doesn’t just apply to the outdoors, either; I’ve found myself reaching for thick socks more often to walk around my apartment (what can I say, heat costs a lot!) If you’re getting tired of running through pairs like I am, it’s probably time we both picked up a pair of cozy slippers.  No no, I’m not necessarily talking about those,...
StyleCaster

HBO Max Is on Sale For $1.99 For Black Friday—Get the Deal to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ & More Before It Ends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. With more movies premiering online instead of in theaters, more and more people want to know if HBO Max has a free trial to watch Euphoria, House of the Dragon and more shows at no cost. HBO Max launched in May 2020 as a streaming service for HBO shows and other WarnerMedia programs, such as Friends, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. As of December 2020, HBO Max has had more than 37.7 million paying subscribers, and with the...
StyleCaster

The Chicest Sneakers, Boots & Fuzzy Slip-Ons Are 40% Off at This Low-Key Sale

Sometimes Black Friday sales are disappointing, and other times they can save you upwards of $20 on something you were already going to buy anyway. The SeaVees Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale definitely falls into the latter category. Nearly everything site-wide is discounted for 40 percent off when you enter the promo code CYBER40 at checkout. This sale is the best way to stock up on sneakers, winter boots, slippers and more. Most shoes are on sale for around $50 a pair, so you won’t be breaking the bank shopping for a few different pairs this shopping season. This site-wide sale excludes...
StyleCaster

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Includes Charli D’Amelio & Teresa Giudice—Meet All the Contestants

Since the last season’s finale, fans have wanted to know who’s in the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast, which professional dancers they’re partnered with and who will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this year. Dancing With the Stars—or DWTS for short—is a reality TV dance competition based on the United Kingdom series, Strictly Come Dancing. DWTS—which premiered on ABC in 2005 and has run for more than 30 seasons—pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Each week, the couples perform predetermined dances and compete against each other for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple with the lowest combined total of judges’...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy