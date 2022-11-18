Biden administration will ask Supreme Court to reinstate student debt relief plan

Read full article on original website
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
nationalinterest.org
Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week
Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
Washington Examiner
Republican states tell judge ending Title 42 will 'directly harm' US communities
AUSTIN, Texas — Fifteen Republican-led states have asked a federal judge to bar the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 policy at the border next month, warning that doing so would lead to more illegal immigration and “directly harm” U.S. communities. The coalition of states, including...
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
KFVS12
Federal appeals court in St. Louis rules student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold while the issue is resolved in court. According to the Associated Press, on Monday, November 14, a federal appeals court in St. Louis agreed with a lower court ruling that blocked the start of the program.
Washington Examiner
Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call
Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
WTVC
President Biden suspends federal student loan forgiveness applications after judge ruling
On August 24th, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans would be eligible for student-loan-forgiveness of up to 20 thousand dollars if they received a Pell Grant. Since then about 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness. Now that program has been suspended following a federal judge's rejection.
Trio of GOP-Appointed Judges Block Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan Because of Missouri Loan Servicer’s Existing Inability to Pay What It Owes to the State
A federal court of appeals in St. Louis on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily blocking the Biden administration from moving forward with broad-based student loan debt relief in a major setback to a key aspect of the 46th president’s domestic agenda. A coalition of Republican-controlled states including Arkansas,...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight
Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Washington Examiner
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
Biden administration notifies approved student loan relief applicants as program remains tied up in courts
The Biden administration started notifying individuals who are approved for federal student loan relief on Saturday even as the future of that relief remains in limbo after lower courts blocked the program nationwide.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court student loan showdown ignites, with states urging stop to Biden plan
Six Republican-led states asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject President Joe Biden's bid to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, drawing the battle lines at the nation's highest court against a plan that could affect 40 million U.S. residents. The six states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri,...
Washington Examiner
Raphael Warnock spent $1M in campaign cash on security despite dark money 'defund police' ties
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has shelled out large sums in campaign money this election cycle for security despite him having close ties to liberal dark money groups aligned with the "defund police" movement, filings show. Warnock's campaign dished out roughly $1 million between January 2021 and October...
White House extends student loan debt payment pause to June
The Biden administration will extend the payment freeze on federal student loans through the end of June 2023 while its forgiveness plan remains blocked by courts.
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Pause Again as Lawsuits Stall Debt Relief
The Education Department is extending the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers to give the courts time to rule on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. The pause on federal student loan payments, which has been in effect since March 2020, was set to expire at the...
