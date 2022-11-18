ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden administration will ask Supreme Court to reinstate student debt relief plan

By Kaelan Deese, Supreme Court Reporter
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
nationalinterest.org

Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week

Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call

Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

Trio of GOP-Appointed Judges Block Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan Because of Missouri Loan Servicer’s Existing Inability to Pay What It Owes to the State

A federal court of appeals in St. Louis on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily blocking the Biden administration from moving forward with broad-based student loan debt relief in a major setback to a key aspect of the 46th president’s domestic agenda. A coalition of Republican-controlled states including Arkansas,...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight

Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Washington Examiner

On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy