ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Police say the victim in that incident was shot in the neck. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

PETA protesters block Detroit Starbucks entrance by encasing feet into concrete

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starbucks lovers in Detroit were cinder blocked from getting their cup of coffee Friday morning. Protestors with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, were quite literally cemented outside the Mack Avenue location. They want the company to stop up-charging for non-dairy milk. Customers...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade

The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events. ROAD CLOSURES. Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center

A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Suzette Daye, the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy