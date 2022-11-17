ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Machado finishes second in NL MVP voting behind Paul Goldschmidt

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

Manny Machado hits a walk-off homer against the Giants on Aug. 9 at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado came up short in National League Most Valuable Player voting, as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt was named the 2022 winner on Thursday.

Machado was second, his first runner-up finish and the highest finish by a Padres player since Ken Caminiti won the award in 1996.

Goldschmidt, a first-time MVP after two runner-up finishes, led the NL in OPS (.982) and slugging percentage (.578), was second in on-base percentage (.404), third in batting average (.317) and tied for fifth with 35 home runs this season.

Machado finished third in OPS (.897), fourth in slugging (.531), seventh in OBP (.366) and fourth in average (.298). His 32 homers ranked ninth.

This was Machado's fourth time finishing in the top five, as he was third in NL voting in 2020 and, while with the Baltimore Orioles, finished fourth in the American league in 2015 and fifth in 2016.

Goldschmidt received 22 first-place votes and a total of 380 points , easily outdistancing Machado’s 291.

Machado received seven first-place votes among the 30 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (two from each NL city) who vote for the award . (The writer of this article voted for Machado first, Goldschmidt second and the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman third.)

Machado’s overall numbers made him worthy for consideration, but his strongest claim to being the MVP was based on his having been the driving force for a Padres’ lineup that lacked another consistent bat.

In the Cardinals’ lineup, Goldschmidt most often had Nolan Arenado hitting behind him. Arenado was third in the NL MVP voting after a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 with 30 homers. Freeman finished fourth after hitting .325/.407/.511 with 21 homers.

The Padres (89-73) finished second in the National League West. The Cardinals (93-69) won the NL Central.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

