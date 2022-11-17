ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

17-year-old boy fatally stabbed during Chula Vista house party identified

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

Police have identified a 17-year-old boy fatally stabbed early Saturday during a house party in Chula Vista as an El Cajon resident.

Mateo Castillo was stabbed about 12:45 a.m. at a home on Rigley Street near Steiner Drive. Police said the attack occurred during a fight that involved several partygoers.

Two other 17-year-old boys also were attacked. They were taken to hospitals and later listed in stable condition, police said.

Chula Vista police received several 911 calls about the incident. One caller said her friend was dying.

When officers arrived, they found Mateo in the house. Officers and paramedics tried to save him, but he did not survive.

One of the other victims was found in front of the house. He suffered injuries — police did not specify what kind — to his face and upper body. The other victim was located two blocks away at East Palomar Street and Medical Center Court. He had suffered a stab wound to his upper body, police said.

Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said "many" witnesses were uncooperative with officers. Other partygoers left before officers arrived. As many as 60 people, mostly older teens and young adults, attended the party, police said.

Mateo was a senior at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego.

"We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they grieve this unimaginable loss," the Grossmont Union High School District, which includes Valhalla, said in a statement.

The statement said the district made additional "counseling resources" available to students.

Witnesses were asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips at http://p3tips.com/409 . The latter allows users to upload photos or videos as part of an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-Con, 45, Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Carlsbad Hotel

An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said. Officers arrested Vicente Rodriguez, 45, early Thursday morning after allegedly finding eight ounces of fentanyl and a shotgun in his hotel room in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carslbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy