2 Saints back from illness, but 8 still not practicing

There were some bodies back at practice for the Saints. Center Josh Andrews and tackle Ryan Ramczyk missed Wednesday due to illnesses but were back in limited fashion for Thursday’s workout.

Also limited were WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), S Marcus Maye (abdomen) and DT Malcolm Roach (ankle). Meanwhile, there were 8 players not taking part for a second straight day:

Did Not Practice

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

T James Hurst (concussion)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

DE Cameron Jordan (eye)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

G Andrus Peat (triceps)

Not seeing Jordan at practice is a big downer for the team and the seven-time Pro Bowler. The only time he missed a game in his 12-year career was due to COVID. He got his eye gouged in Pittsburgh, but played through it. We shall see if he is able to return to practice is some fashion on Friday, but right now it looks like the Saints ironman could miss his first game due to an injury.