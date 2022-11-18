ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyjtP_0jEzHDcL00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A popular family joint specializing in burgers, chicken sandwiches and homemade ice cream is making its way across the James River to Newport News.

Farmer’s Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd., in the same building as Port Arthur Chinese. It opens on Friday.

A post on Facebook announcing the new spot was met with big fanfare, and more than 160 shares, with fans pleading with them to come to other parts of Hampton Roads next. One commenter simply put: “Newport News is being blessed.”

Owner Bobby Hionis, who owns the business with his wife Katelyn Jones and a longtime friend from Hampton, says he picked the location because it’s within about a mile and a half from Christopher Newport University, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Warwick High School. Then of course, Newport News shipyard is right down the road.

The new place will have similar hours to Smithfield (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), but Hionis is preparing to add breakfast in Newport News. He anticipates both breakfast (with “grab and go” breakfast sandwiches and burritos, pancakes/waffles, etc.) and a food truck that will go to places such as the shipyard will be rolling in by spring 2023.

Hionis, 43, moved to the Tidewater area with his parents back in 1997 from Washington, D.C. after they sold their restaurant in Georgetown. They would build the Crab Shack on the James in Newport News, a well-known seafood restaurant on the water right next to the James River Bridge that his parents still operate. His family’s also behind Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant near the Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach.

After two decades working with seafood, Hionis thought the area needed a “hole in the wall” family-style place focused on high-quality ingredients from the turf.

He chose Smithfield because he had family and a farm on that side of the water, and gained a loyal and vocal following serving up made-to-order burgers and hand-breaded chicken sandwiches.

Then there’s the ice cream, made in-house with flavors such as baklava (Hionis’ family is Greek), white chocolate pistachio and lemon cookie. They also have soft serve that they mix with combinations such as Cap’n Crunch and Reese’s, and classic staples such as banana splits and milkshakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdJX5_0jEzHDcL00
A look inside the Smithfield location (Courtesy of Farmer’s Table)

Hionis’ pride and joy seem to be the chicken sandwich: “we have the best chicken sandwich ever.” The spicy version comes with spicy sauce (a secret recipe), pickles and pepper jack cheese.

“Every chicken sandwich we make is hand-breaded, hand-butter milked to order, it’s delicious. It really, really is ridiculously delicious, especially compared to Chick-fil-A.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEdyi_0jEzHDcL00
Farmer’s Table’s chicken sandwich (Courtesy of Farmer’s Table)

The burgers though aren’t an afterthought to the chicken. They’re a special custom blend made for the restaurant, coming from cows on a farm outside of Lynchburg, Virginia. Anything else Hionis can get locally he can, including from his family farm.

“Last year, it was a lot of tomatoes, lettuce, and we have future plans of taking the farm and doing more of that ourselves.”

That commitment to local ingredients helped the Smithfield restaurant thrive despite the pandemic.

“We stayed open and focused on to-go food and curbside service … with the help of social media we got our name out there and people started checking us out right away,” said Russell Karchner, a part-owner who helps run social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFib0_0jEzHDcL00
A look inside the new Newport News location (Courtesy of Farmer’s Table)

Unlike the old location, the one in Newport News will have a walk-up window to take your meal to go, and a patio to sit outside and look at Hionis’s (still functional) John Deere and Allis-Chambers tractors, the latter of which is an early 1950s model.

“The traditional theme of being able to walk up to a window and order your cheeseburger like the good old times, something to have fun, something to have fun with your kids …” he said.

Hionis will take charge of the new business and Karchner, a part-owner and Hionis’ friend of more than 20 years, will stay behind to help in Smithfield. Meanwhile, two employees hired three years ago as young adults at the original Farmer’s Table will join him in Newport News as partners, and will receive an increased percentage as the years go on.

Karchner is a Hampton High grad who started with Hionis in Smithfield. He’s also a military and service industry veteran and loves classic/muscle cars (he has more than 60 in total). That’s how he and Hionis met.

Both own 1967 Camaros and have hosted classic car shows at the Smithfield location. They hope to do so in Newport News as well.

You can follow Farmer’s Table on social media here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

New details on the timeline of the Chesapeake mass shooting

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports on the Chesapeake mass shooting. New details on the timeline of the Chesapeake mass …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports on the Chesapeake mass shooting. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home

31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy