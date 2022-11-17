ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Week 11 injury report: Christian Darrisaw upgraded

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings saw some good news on the injury report on Thursday afternoon when left tackle Christian Darrisaw practiced on a limited basis with a concussion.

Anytime you see a player in the concussion protocol get upgraded on Thursday, it’s a big deal. Unfortunately for his teammate cornerback Akayleb Evans, he did not show any improvement.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson still didn’t practice with his calf injury. Those are treated with extreme caution but it’s still a bad sign to see him still not practicing.

Both outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and wide receiver Justin Jefferson seem to be fine but the team is taking it easy with them both.

Friday is the last day of practice for the week and it will be huge, especially for Darrisaw and Evans.

