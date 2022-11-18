ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose won’t lose homeless funds after Newsom’s threat

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSnRP_0jEzEk0v00

San Jose and Santa Clara County won’t lose a dime after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold state funding for homeless services.

Earlier this month, Newsom announced a halt to the planned distribution of $1 billion from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program because the plans presented by qualifying jurisdictions would not have done enough to reduce homelessness. The governor said funds would be on hold at least until he convened a meeting this Friday with local leaders on the state’s approach to homelessness.

But less than 10 days after Newsom’s Nov. 3 announcement, the state emailed cities that the money would be sent as long as they answered three questions about the methodology and efficacy of their homeless plans.

While homeless advocacy groups and several big city mayors shared frustrations with Newsom’s brief pause, San Jose Deputy Housing Department Director Ragan Henninger said she never feared the city would lose the $23 million that it had yet to receive from the grant program.

“The state just needed more information,” she told San José Spotlight. “We have been on track to meet our goals.”

While San Jose was able to house more than 6,000 residents in the past two years, homelessness has still increased 11% since 2019, according to the Santa Clara County point in time count. It’s the highest number of homeless residents since 2007.

This round of HHAP funding includes $1 billion—contingent on state approval—for California counties, Continuum of Care agencies and the 13 largest cities in the state—to reduce the number of unsheltered homeless individuals and increase permanent housing.

However, Newsom was not pleased when an analysis of the submitted plans showed the billion-dollar investment would only result in a 2% decrease in homelessness statewide, with homelessness actually forecast to increase in several cities and counties.

Henninger defended San Jose’s plan and said it will continue to fund programs that have already shown success. The city is not planning to change how it will spend its dollars.

San Jose already received about $5.8 million from the program, which was partly used to purchase and transform the Pavilion Inn Motel to housing for youth aging out of the foster care system. The city is planning to allocate the remaining $23 million next year on operational costs for interim housing sites, motel voucher programs, youth homeless services, homeless outreach efforts and mobile showers and laundry services. The grant would also pay to hire more workers on the city’s homeless response team.

“It’s very flexible funding that allows cities to respond to our most urgent needs,” Henninger said.

Through the grant program, San Jose hopes to reduce unsheltered homelessness by 4% and increase the capacity of the supportive housing system by 10%. It also plans to place nearly 500 residents into permanent housing, according to city documents.

Sandy Perry, president of the Affordable Housing Network of Santa Clara County, said the grant program won’t solve homelessness, but it will at least help.

“The real plan that would end homelessness is hundreds of thousands of permanently affordable housing units,” he told San José Spotlight. “That’s the real plan—$29 million is not going to do that.”

Contact Jana Kadah at [email protected] or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

Comments / 8

Susan D'angelo
6d ago

San Jose will never catch up with it’s homeless problem because we are a sanctuary city. Individuals with mental health and drug addiction are sent here from non-sanctuary cities.

Reply(1)
4
Cynthia Brown
6d ago

Once again, they don’t help homeless they help jailbirds and people with a drug problem !!!!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Robinson: A tale of two cities

First, congratulations to Matt Mahan for winning the San Jose mayor’s race. He wasn’t my choice, but I wish him the best of success. Mahan won the race for mayor, but his opponent Cindy Chavez did not lose. Electorally, San Jose is a tale of two cities. One, a voting majority made up of neighborhoods... The post Robinson: A tale of two cities appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

New San Jose mayor must work with an opposing majority

After a hard fought election, San Jose Mayor-elect Matt Mahan now faces another daunting task with his new job: working with people who didn’t think he could lead. Mahan, first elected to the council in 2020, won his bid to become the 66th mayor of San Jose last week after more than a year of campaigning.... The post New San Jose mayor must work with an opposing majority appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again

San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in... The post San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing early plans to accommodate an electricity transmission... The post San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Editorial: Why did Santa Clara County rush its CEO hiring?

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors had a rare opportunity to right a wrong after twice violating state transparency rules in a closed-door meeting, and they blew it. After San José Spotlight this month exposed Brown Act violations linked to a secretive decision to appoint a new county executive and questioned the rush to hire, officials admitted... The post Editorial: Why did Santa Clara County rush its CEO hiring? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA
Engadget

San Francisco police seek permission for its robots to use deadly force

The San Francisco Police Department is currently petitioning the city's Board of Supervisors for permission to deploy robots to kill suspects that law enforcement deems a sufficient threat that the "risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available to SFPD." The draft policy, which was written by the SFPD itself, also seeks to exclude "hundreds of assault rifles from its inventory of military-style weapons and for not include personnel costs in the price of its weapons," according to a report from Mission Local.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Four compete for open Santa Clara County education seat

The Santa Clara County Board of Education has a vacancy, and four individuals would like the job. Rosemary Kamei’s win as councilmember-elect in San Jose District 1 opens the seat in Area 3. The board plans to fill the seat during a special session on Nov. 28, where public comment will also be heard. Community leaders previously... The post Four compete for open Santa Clara County education seat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gun owners need insurance in 2023

San Jose gun owners—get ready to comply with the city’s new gun ordinance come January. Starting next year, all San Jose gun owners will be required to have insurance that covers firearm harm or accidental firings. It’s part of the city’s new gun harm reduction ordinance—a contentious, first-of-its-kind law that seeks to reduce gun incidents by mandating liability insurance... The post San Jose gun owners need insurance in 2023 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates

(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
Diana

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy