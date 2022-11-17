Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Instagram-friendly Ralph's Coffee opens first store in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
fox32chicago.com
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. founder Chez Smith makes list of Chicagoans of the Year
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. is partnering with local organizations to bring holiday goods to Chatham on 85th Street and Cottage Grove. On Sunday the groups will distribute 2,100 turkeys and grocery gift cards. Founder of Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Chez Smith was honored in Chicago Magazine for her charitable work.
Volunteers help fight food insecurity with free Thanksgiving meals as costs rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and churches and other organizations are helping fight food insecurity as food costs rise this holiday season. A line at the corner of Marquette and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive extended several blocks as people waited in the cold to get 5,000 free turkeys from New Beginning Church Saturday. "God putting everything together, that's how it's supposed to be every day," said Lisa Esper, who waited in line for a free turkey. "Since the economy went up a little bit, I'm a little short, and my daughter has moved in with me," said Landa...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Thanksgiving 2022: Project HOOD gives away 2K turkeys near New Beginnings Church
This giveaway is critical as inflation reaches record highs.
Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say
ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
VIDEO: Heart transplant recipient meets mother whose daughter saved his life
Just before Christmas 2018, Andreona Williams passed away at the age of 20. On Saturday, her mother Amber Morgan came to Chicago from Indiana, where she met with 68-year-old Tom Johnson, the transplant recipient of her daughter’s donated heart
'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville
Two Fish Crab Shack will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone looking for plans.
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area families open their hearts and homes ahead of National Adoption Day
CHICAGO - Several Cook County families are a bit bigger after a special adoption ceremony Friday morning. It took just moments in front of a judge to get the adoptions finalized, but lives are now changed forever. "I'm happy now. My baby is in my life forever now," said Julisa...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation
The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
