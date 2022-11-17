ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Volunteers help fight food insecurity with free Thanksgiving meals as costs rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and churches and other organizations are helping fight food insecurity as food costs rise this holiday season. A line at the corner of Marquette and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive extended several blocks as people waited in the cold to get 5,000 free turkeys from New Beginning Church Saturday. "God putting everything together, that's how it's supposed to be every day," said Lisa Esper, who waited in line for a free turkey. "Since the economy went up a little bit, I'm a little short, and my daughter has moved in with me," said Landa...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say

ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation

The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
PALOS HILLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
BROADVIEW, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

