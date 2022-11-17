Read full article on original website
WESH
A more active weather pattern setting up late weekend into next week.
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. A more active weather pattern setting up late weekend into next week.
fox13news.com
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty North winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from North to South today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well.
WESH
FDOT prepares for busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week. About 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. With an increase in traffic comes an increase in crashes. As a result, the Florida Highway Patrol and...
This Florida City Has An Actual Snow Park & It's An Epic Winter Wonderland
Snow in Florida? Unheard of. Igloos in Florida? No, it can't be real. Ice skating in Florida? Okay, we're getting closer. Florida winter is around the corner and while the weather doesn't change much, there is an actual snow park in Tampa, and it's epic!. Snowcat Ridge is the perfect...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
Historical trunk washes ashore Florida beach after Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole brought a storm surge of around 5 feet to Northeast Florida, which could be responsible for washing the trunk ashore.
usf.edu
Marineland signs were hidden in a sand dune for 80 years — until Tropical Storm Nicole
Rusted and warped, they represent slices of St. Johns County's cinematic and tourist history of about 80 years ago. Now the discovery of classic signs that once pointed the way to Marineland when it was known 84 years ago as Marine Studios have been uncovered in a dune near the historic attraction on State Road A1A.
wogx.com
DeSantis closing Florida state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees some extra time off for the holidays. A week before Thanksgiving, the governor announced that all state government offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, in addition to regular closures during the holidays. "Our...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
WESH
Downtown St. Cloud construction impacting businesses as holidays approach
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is still underway in downtown St. Cloud. Business owner Matt Stetson said he had to close his doors at his video game bar, No Coins Required, because of the lack of business he was seeing during the roadwork. “There was such a disruption of...
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
