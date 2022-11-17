Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Winston home scorched in early-morning fire
WINSTON, Ore. -- A house fire was contained early Friday morning after burning a bedroom and attic and forcing occupants out, the Douglas County Fire District #2 reported. According to the DCFD, firefighters from the DCFD and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported structure fire on Mellor Loop at about 5:02 a.m. on November 18. Fire officials said initial reports told them teenagers were trapped inside the building, but fortunately firefighters arriving at the scene found all occupants safe and accounted for outside the home.
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said. EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.
kezi.com
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
Emerald Media
Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus
A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed. The post Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
kqennewsradio.com
FIVE INJURED, VEHICLE INTO BUILDING TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Five people were injured with three taken to the hospital, after a vehicle drove into Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson of the Roseburg Fire Department said a minivan driven by a 94-year old...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OF ROSEBURG OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR TWO DAYS
City of Roseburg offices will close for two days, next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. A City release said that means that City Hall, the Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other city buildings will not be open to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday period.
nbc16.com
'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT WITH A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. a female driver was driving slowly through the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive when her vehicle struck the man. The pedestrian initially thought he was fine and told the driver he didn’t need any assistance.
kezi.com
Man wanted on nationwide warrant arrested in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man police said had a nationwide warrant was arrested Sunday in Eugene after police asked the public for help locating him Thursday. Joe Harker, 38, was arrested at about 7 p.m. by Eugene Police. This comes more than one week after he was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital director recall effort fails
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A vote to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital’s Board of Directors has failed after failing to garner the required amount of signatures, the hospital reported Friday. On October 18, Bay Area Hospital workers submitted recall petitions for hospital directors Thomas McAndrew and...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: One person airlifted, the other hospitalized, after fight on 16th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE:. On November 14, at 3:33 p.m., Eugene Police say that a man and his girlfriend were walking on 16th Avenue in Eugene, near Mill and High Street, when two men began to follow them. Police say that parties were known to each other. According to...
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
kezi.com
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
Comments / 2