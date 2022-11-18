CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson track and field program has announced its indoor schedule for the 2022-23 season. The schedule features four home meets and seven total weekends of competition prior to the ACC Championship Meet to be held in Louisville, Ky. from February 23-25. The season will begin with the Clemson Opener on December 2 hosted at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex. This will be a one day meet that provides teams with an opportunity to see where their athletes stand prior to the turn of the new year.

