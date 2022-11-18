ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Announces Indoor Track Schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson track and field program has announced its indoor schedule for the 2022-23 season. The schedule features four home meets and seven total weekends of competition prior to the ACC Championship Meet to be held in Louisville, Ky. from February 23-25. The season will begin with the Clemson Opener on December 2 hosted at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex. This will be a one day meet that provides teams with an opportunity to see where their athletes stand prior to the turn of the new year.
Putnam Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Center Will Putnam has been named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 40-10 win against Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. Clemson has earned 11 weekly accolades this season and a total of 564 ACC weekly honors since 1968. The ACC Offensive...
Clemson Coasts Past Loyola Maryland 72-41 on Monday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball cruised to a 72-41 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday. The Tigers (4-1) allowed 50 points or less for the first time this season and the 56th time during Head Coach Brad Brownell’s tenure at Clemson. The Tigers are now 54-2 in games they hold their opponent to less than 50 points.
Clemson Hits 95% Graduation Success Rate for 2nd Consecutive Year

Clemson Athletics matched a department record with a 95 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2012-15 cohort in data released by the NCAA. It’s the ninth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and second in a row at 95 percent, one of four public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Nine Clemson programs set or tied program records for GSR.
