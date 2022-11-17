Read full article on original website
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates. She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process. The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species. Environmental groups said Monday in a petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it was an error to take manatees off the endangered list in 2017, leaving the slow-moving marine mammals listed only as threatened. Under the Endangered Species Act, species are considered endangered if they are in danger of extinction. State statistics show a record 1,100 manatees died in 2021 mainly from starvation. This year, at least 736 manatee deaths were reported as of Nov. 11.
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York. The emergency declaration announced Monday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.
Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.
