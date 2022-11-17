Read full article on original website
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce turns short pass into 32-yard TD with spectacular run after the catch
Kelce made a catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone.
New York Giants lose 6 players to injury in loss to Lions
The Giants saw six players exit Sunday's loss with injuries, including WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
Bills dig out from record snowstorm, set to fly to Detroit
It took an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the Buffalo Bills out of their homes and to the facility for their flight to Detroit on Saturday after a potentially record-setting snowstorm hit Orchard Park, New York.
Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. deal expected after Thanksgiving
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new home, league sources told ESPN, though talks with teams already are underway and offers for the free agent wide receiver are starting to come in.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
QB Mayfield simply 'not good enough' in Panthers' loss
After a lackluster performance in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted Sunday his effort was simply "not good enough," as the last-place Panthers fell to 3-8 on the season.
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and...
Bears fans at bachelor party dress as Mike Ditka for game
A group of 18 fans in a bachelor party donned the former Bears coach's signature 1980s look for Sunday's game.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 12
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 12 for the College Football Playoff.
Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to return in regular season
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on IR this past week with a shoulder injury, is expected to return during the regular season, league sources told ESPN.
Struggling Jake Bailey lands on IR for Patriots
A back injury has sent Jake Bailey to injured reserve, and six-year veteran Michael Palardy will handle punting duties for New England on Sunday against the Jets.
College basketball Power Rankings: Virginia, Texas oust Gonzaga, Kentucky in top 4
Week 2 saw matchups that revealed weaknesses and exceeded expectations -- and led to the ascension of Texas, Virginia, Michigan State and Illinois.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson mad about Ronnie Stanley injury: I 'hurt him'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset he injured Ronnie Stanley's ankle after getting rolled into the back of his teammate's ankle.
NBA ROUNDUP: Warriors lose by 45 to Pelicans as Curry, Thompson, and Green are given night off, while Bulls ends Celtics nine-game winning streak
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. "He was fantastic all game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of...
Niners emerge as legit NFC threat after showing out against Cardinals in Mexico City
Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant win at Estadio Azteca.
CFB betting cheat sheet: USC-UCLA is big and should feature a lot of points
Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian gives his final tips and picks for Week 12, including his thoughts on the big USC-UCLA matchup and more.
Sources: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) to sit again
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
