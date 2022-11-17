The anticipated Week 12 matchup between second-year quarterbacks Justin Fields and Zach Wilson may not end up happening after all. On Monday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus indicated Fields is day-to-day as he’s dealing with a left shoulder injury following their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After Eberflus spoke, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Fields has a dislocated shoulder that could sideline him.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO