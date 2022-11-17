Read full article on original website
Jets aren't committing to QB Zach Wilson vs. Bears
The anticipated Week 12 matchup between second-year quarterbacks Justin Fields and Zach Wilson may not end up happening after all. On Monday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus indicated Fields is day-to-day as he’s dealing with a left shoulder injury following their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After Eberflus spoke, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Fields has a dislocated shoulder that could sideline him.
Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. deal expected after Thanksgiving
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new home, league sources told ESPN, though talks with teams already are underway and offers for the free agent wide receiver are starting to come in.
Commanders will activate defensive end Young to 53-man roster
The 6-5 Commanders will activate defensive end Chase Young to the 53-man roster, but Washington coach Ron Rivera was non-committal about Young's timeline, saying he's still not sure if he'll play on Sunday.
Bills dig out from record snowstorm, set to fly to Detroit
It took an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the Buffalo Bills out of their homes and to the facility for their flight to Detroit on Saturday after a potentially record-setting snowstorm hit Orchard Park, New York.
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and the team 'will see where he is on Wednesday,' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
Chiefs place former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve
Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is expected to miss the next four games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman is recovering from an abdomen injury and an illness. The Chiefs placed Hardman on injured reserve on Nov. 17. Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Mecole Hardman has 25 receptions...
Sources: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) to sit again
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Fantasy football Week 11 inactives: Status for Lamar Jackson, Davante Adams and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet Week 11: Replacing Cooper Kupp, TE sleepers, starts and sits
All the need-to-know, quick-hitting information you have to be aware of before setting your lineup every Sunday morning.
