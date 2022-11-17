ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

There’s new evidence that Mike Vrabel never forgets anything

Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the best leaders in the entire NFL. He has been the model of consistency since his arrival in Nashville. Year after year, the Titans continue to be contenders among the AFC. Vrabel is also known as one of the most...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Suh and Joseph both playing vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who were added by the Eagles during the week, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Colts. The Eagles agreed to terms with Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday. Joseph had just two days of practice and Suh just one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Trey Galloway not expected to play against Miami of Ohio

Junior guard Trey Galloway is not expected to play in the Hoosier Classic against Miami of Ohio. He was in street clothes as the rest of his teammates went through pregame stretching and warmups. Galloway, a 2020 Indiana All-Star from Culver Academies, is a critical piece off the bench for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

NFL World Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett’s Offensive Decision

Nathaniel Hackett’s first season as an NFL head coach with the Denver Broncos isn’t going well. His mistakes with managing important game decisions have cost the team several games. However, Hackett is making yet another puzzling decision, this time dealing with his offense. So what is this decision...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy