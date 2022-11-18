Mother sentenced in strangulation death of young son

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A mother who was the subject of a nationwide search after her 7-year-old autistic son was found strangled in death near Mountain Springs was sentenced Thursday.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison, with an additional sentence of 8 to 20 years for child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Moreno-Rodriguez will be eligible for parole after serving 28 years.

Moreno-Rodriguez admitted to strangling Liam Husted in May of 2021 because she was becoming increasingly frustrated by the boy’s behavior.

Police say she originally took him from their home near San Jose.

It’s took several days for the boy to be identified. A neighbor of Moreno-Rodriguez in California recognized him from sketches that were made public.

After strangling Liam, police say Moreno-Rodriguez Police then fled to Denver, where she was arrested several days after the boy’s body was identified.