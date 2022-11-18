Read full article on original website
Preview: The Fiery Saga Reaches Its Conclusion In ‘Dark Spaces– Wildfire’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dark Spaces: Wildfire #5 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Andworld Design. ‘It was a crazy plan. They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it’s...
Review: ‘Voyagis’ #1 Creates A Fascinating New World
Creator-owned science-fiction worlds are always exciting to see. Image Comics’ Voyagis kicks off new with an interesting world, engaging action and a few unique twists. This new series kicks off created entirely by Sumeyye Kesgin, another unique element to this book. Sen is fighting for survival on the barren...
Preview: Dark Mysteries Of A Ruined World In ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1, an epic post-apocalyptic series from writer Jason Aaron, artist Alexandre Tefengki with colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they’ll need...
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #3
“Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won’t let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!”
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
Is History Repeating Itself? ‘Previewing Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ #5
TILL DEATH DO US PART! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together—can they survive a final face-to-face with Death? You won’t expect how this one ends!
Previewing ‘Strontium Dog The Son’: Featuring The Final Wagner And Ezquerra Johnny Alpha Story
Released in time for a late Christmas pressie, Strontium Dog: The Son is the final John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra Strontium Dog together with plenty more for all the Johnny Alpha fans in your life!. Coming out on Wednesday 23rd November… very shortly in fact. Where the hell does the...
Preview: ‘Usagi Yojimbo Saga’ Volume 6 TPB (Second Edition)
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 6 TPB (Second Edition). Dropping tomorrow from writer Stan Sakai and artists Frank Miller, Jeff Smith, Matt Wagner, Sergio Aragones, Guy Davis, Rick Geary, Andi Watson, and Scott Shaw. ‘Miyamoto Usagis journey as the rabbit ronin continues ever...
Marvel Studios Taps Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury To Reshape ‘Blade’
Blade is getting a creative retooling. A month or so after original director Bassam Tariq left the production, The Hollywood Reporter claims Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange will take the helm of the troubled Marvel Studios production while When They See Us‘s Michael Starrbury will do a page one rewrite of the script. Reportedly, the tone will go for something “dark and gritty” in lieu of employing the studio house style and hew closer to the first Blade film cycle.
‘Miracleman: The Silver Age’ #3 Debuts First New Gaiman And Buckingham Pages
It’s been thirty years since Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s Miracleman released a new issue. On December 28th, Marvel Comics at last continues a story that was last published in 1989 in Miracleman: The Silver Age #3. Gaiman and Buckingham’s Miracleman was one of the great unfinished stories...
Advance Review: Dialing Up The Horror In `The Silver Coin’ Vol. 3
This new trade paperback collects The Silver Coin issues #11-15, which are some of the series’ best installments. Horror fans will find a lot of love in these tales – from cannibalistic diner to monstrous firefighter, with plenty of gore splattered across each page. Overall. 8.5/10. Like a...
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Tops Our Netflix Picks In December
And just like that, the year enters its waning moments. But over on Netflix, that means one last bevy of content to announce for the final month of 2022. Besides returning series like Emily in Paris and Money Heist — Joint Economic Area, the service will also debut the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. We admit we’re still a bit surprised director Rian Johnson chose to brand the series as “Knives Out” and not “A Benoit Blanc Mystery.” But we look forward to seeing Daniel Craig‘s offbeat detective take up a new challenge as he and several other people are invited to a private island to play a mystery game. But when the game turns deadly, it will be up to Blanc to suss out the clues and the culprit. The film debuts December 23rd.
Rise Of The All-Rider In ‘Avengers Forever’ #11 Preview
“THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.”
Drown And Out: Previewing ‘Batman: Fortress’ #7
“Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!”. Batman: Fortress #7 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
Advance Review: Mixing Sci-Fi And Western Tropes In `Fear Of A Red Planet’ #1
Combining two popular genres is no guarantee of success – particularly when the story of a murder mystery is set in a small town where everyone has a motive. With some nice artwork, it’s a decent enough start to see if the creative team is able to surprise the readers in future issues.
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
Hitching A Ride On The Darkside: Previewing ‘Midnight Suns’ #3
“Beware the Vapors of Valtorr! The MIDNIGHT SUNS brave the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is AGATHA HARKNESS hiding? And what does the truth mean for ZOE LAVEAU’s future?!”
Entering The House Of Ideas: Previewing ‘Defenders Beyond’ #5
THE FINAL TRIAL OF LOKI! The final trial of Loki, America Chavez and the rest of the Defenders sees them entering…the one and only House of Ideas!. Defenders Beyond #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’
Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
More ‘Best Of 2000 AD’ Thrill Power Coming January 2023
Want to get into 2000 AD but don’t know how? Well, the second volume of the excellent Best of 2000 AD is the perfect entry point!. It took a while to happen, what with the whole plague thing going on the last couple of years, but when the first volume of the new Best of 2000 AD series of six graphic novel sized anthologies came out in September, it was an instant sell-out, going to reprint two weeks before publication and hitting #3 on the list of the UK’s best-selling graphic novels.
