Foothills Complex adds upgrades ahead of Glock event

The Foothills Public Shooting Complex of Cleveland County has seen new upgrades for the second time this year.

This spring, the shooting range , which is the largest outdoor shooting complex on the eastern seaboard, saw updates to the archery ranges and an additional day was added, which means it is open every day except Monday.

The $50,000 upgrades, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, will provide safe areas to work on firearms, shade canopies for sun protection and the addition of tables and chairs, gun racks and shooting tables at each of the seven ranges.

According to the grant application, safe areas will be created in six of the ranges.

As part of the grant award, the shooting complex will recognize the NRA on its webpage, Facebook and on banners and signs at the range.

The total project budget amount is $50,000, and although the county applied for a grant of $25,000, it was only awarded $7,500.

The range enhancements are being completed ahead of the Glock Shooting Sport Foundation series event set for this weekend in Cleveland County.

Sandra Orvig, range director, said they hope it will be an annual event that will draw in visitors to the county.

They are expecting between 500 to 1,000 people to participate.

Orvig said annually, Glock shooting sports has 55 of these events held across the country and this is the first time one will be held locally.

“We’re very excited to be promoting our range and what Cleveland County has as a whole to offer these people that are traveling in from outside,” Orvig said.

Participants are coming from as far away as Florida and Ohio.

She said it also benefits local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

“I am having our local hotels ask people, ‘What brings you to Cleveland County,’ in hopes I can report back to say they were at 75% capacity this weekend and out of 75%, 90% were here for this event,” she said.

The upgrades at the range will not only be useful during the event, but after.

“We were adding safe areas for the range, not only for this event but for the public to use as well,” Orvig said. “We also added five new shooting days and divided our existing ranges out here. Part of the grant was to help offset the cost when we expanded the range.”

Last year, county officials said the Foothills Shooting Complex attracted more than 19,000 people with this year on track to beat that number.

The 185-acre range boasts rifle, handgun, shotgun, pistol, multipurpose and archery ranges in addition to skeet and trap areas. It provides a place for law enforcement training, educates the public on safe firearm handling and marksmanship and hosts local, state, national and international shooting sports competitions.

