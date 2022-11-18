ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Foothills Complex adds upgrades ahead of Glock event

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OekwP_0jEzAsgf00

The Foothills Public Shooting Complex of Cleveland County has seen new upgrades for the second time this year.

This spring, the shooting range , which is the largest outdoor shooting complex on the eastern seaboard, saw updates to the archery ranges and an additional day was added, which means it is open every day except Monday.

The $50,000 upgrades, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, will provide safe areas to work on firearms, shade canopies for sun protection and the addition of tables and chairs, gun racks and shooting tables at each of the seven ranges.

According to the grant application, safe areas will be created in six of the ranges.

As part of the grant award, the shooting complex will recognize the NRA on its webpage, Facebook and on banners and signs at the range.

The total project budget amount is $50,000, and although the county applied for a grant of $25,000, it was only awarded $7,500.

The range enhancements are being completed ahead of the Glock Shooting Sport Foundation series event set for this weekend in Cleveland County.

Sandra Orvig, range director, said they hope it will be an annual event that will draw in visitors to the county.

They are expecting between 500 to 1,000 people to participate.

Orvig said annually, Glock shooting sports has 55 of these events held across the country and this is the first time one will be held locally.

“We’re very excited to be promoting our range and what Cleveland County has as a whole to offer these people that are traveling in from outside,” Orvig said.

Participants are coming from as far away as Florida and Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtqot_0jEzAsgf00

She said it also benefits local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

“I am having our local hotels ask people, ‘What brings you to Cleveland County,’ in hopes I can report back to say they were at 75% capacity this weekend and out of 75%, 90% were here for this event,” she said.

The upgrades at the range will not only be useful during the event, but after.

“We were adding safe areas for the range, not only for this event but for the public to use as well,” Orvig said. “We also added five new shooting days and divided our existing ranges out here. Part of the grant was to help offset the cost when we expanded the range.”

Last year, county officials said the Foothills Shooting Complex attracted more than 19,000 people with this year on track to beat that number.

The 185-acre range boasts rifle, handgun, shotgun, pistol, multipurpose and archery ranges in addition to skeet and trap areas. It provides a place for law enforcement training, educates the public on safe firearm handling and marksmanship and hosts local, state, national and international shooting sports competitions.

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Foothills Complex adds upgrades ahead of Glock event

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Woman Gets Bill For $1300 To Ship $50 Package

A Charlotte woman got a bill that left her in shock after shipping a package for her small business. Lucy McDermott owns Stash Charlotte, a yarn, fabric and sewing machine store in Charlotte. According to the story from WBTV, McDermott ships inventory all the time. However, this case left her quite surprised. She says the package contained quilts and dresses. But, she points out there was nothing particularly heavy in the package. The small business owner says she measured and weighed the shipment before dropping it off at her UPS Store in Gastonia. McDermott says she got an email a week later stating the package was overweight and oversized. The extra fees being charged added up to an additional $1321. Obviously, she assumed there was a mistake. She called the UPS store. But, McDermott says because she used a secondary shipper for the postage, the local store couldn’t help. The business owner bought the label from Pirate Ship for a discounted rate.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Bank of America said Zelle was ‘safe.’ But users lost thousands to fraud, lawsuit claims

Bank of America is the latest major bank to face legal challenges for its use of Zelle, a digital payment network it helped create and market to consumers. The Charlotte-based bank is the subject of a federal class action lawsuit filed in North Carolina’s Western District this month. The complaint, filed by law firms in Charlotte and San Diego, claims the bank marketed Zelle services as easy, safe and secure in large part because it was “backed by banks.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Star

The Star

3K+
Followers
703
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy