Shelby, NC

Shelby breaks ground on rail trail

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 6 days ago

The ground has been broken on the first phase of Shelby’s rail trail, bringing a long awaited dream one step closer to reality.

The name of the trail, “Carolina Harmony Trail,” was also unveiled during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Renderings of what the bike and walking path will look like were on display, and a small crowd gathered near the Bobby Bell Pavilion where work will begin at the intersection of Martin and Marion streets.

The total $25 million project has received some grants as well as local dollars. The city applied for a large grant earlier this year but was not awarded the funds. They plan to apply again next year. Although the trail runs through the county, the city owns the entire corridor. So far, county commissioners have not pledged support of the trail.

Sherry Henderson and Shea Stuart, two local bike riders, said they are looking forward to having a local trail option. Currently, they drive the one-hour round trip to the Thermal Belt Rail Trail in Rutherford County.

Henderson said in addition to providing recreation opportunities, it will benefit uptown businesses.

“This is a huge day for our city,” said Mayor Stan Anthony in a brief ceremony before City Council and staff dug a shovel full of sand for a symbolic gesture of the groundbreaking.

He said there have been many people involved in the venture and who have helped make it happen, from city staff and the city manager to members of council.

Anthony said it was 2007 when the railway saw its last train go down the tracks.

“Norfolk Southern made the decision to deactivate the line,” he said.

Eight years ago, he remembers receiving a letter notifying him the transportation corporation was beginning the process of rail banking and wanted to know if the city was interested and soon after, the city purchased the entire rail corridor from Norfolk Southern.

The first seven tenths of a mile will soon be under construction, and the first phase is expected to be completed in approximately seven months.

Anthony said the first section of trail details so much beauty and nature as it threads its way through an urban environment. Not only is the trail harmonious in a natural sense, but the name is also a nod to the county’s rich musical heritage.

Once the first section is complete, the city still has around 10 more miles as the former railway winds through Patterson Springs and ends in Earl near the South Carolina border.

“I know we’re going to see this come to fruition sooner, rather than later,” Anthony said. “This is a big day for our community.”

He hopes a Friends of the Trail group will be started as it will need advocacy to move forward.

Violet Arth, one of the three original council members who was serving at the time the railroad was decommissioned, said it was fantastic to see the project become a reality.

“It’s really exciting after all these years to see it come to fruition,” she said.

She said not only will it offer opportunities for recreation and exercise for locals but will draw in visitors from outside the county.

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby breaks ground on rail trail

The Star

The Star

