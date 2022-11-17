What is freedom of speech without theatrical debating societies? This

University staff are returning to the picket lines this week – this represents the fifth consecutive year of industrial action. Concerns about pay, working conditions, and USS pensions form the University and College Unions’ principle complaint – this time with action on all fronts combined into a national strike (and national action short of a strike) covering staff in 150 higher education providers. This is the first time UCU has achieved a national mandate – by fulfilling the terms set out in the 2016 Trade Unions Act on turnout.

