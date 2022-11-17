ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Columbia heat mapping results are in

Columbia has been collecting data for the last three months to study what the warmest parts of the city are. News19's Walker Lawson explains what they found.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Free parking in (most of) Columbia this Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here's some good news for shoppers in the downtown Columbia area: The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking this Thanksgiving weekend. City parking garages at Lady, Park, Lincoln and Sumter streets will raise the gates at 5 p.m. Wednesday for free parking, and lower the gates for normal operations at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Free parking will be available at 2221 Devine Street (near Five Points) on Friday and Saturday only.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

