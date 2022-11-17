Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Tax rebate 2022: South Carolina residents set to receive $800 check in December
Taxpayers in South Carolina may be eligible for tax rebates worth up to $800 that would be sent out by the end of December.
WRDW-TV
S.C. leaders look at the future of state’s workforce
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last few months – a bipartisan group of lawmakers has been meeting and taking testimony – to try to figure out how to prepare South Carolina for economic success decades down the road. On Friday, their focus was on how to develop...
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
How state leaders plan to address thousands of unfilled job openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees increased economic investment, state lawmakers are studying how to keep up with the growing demand of workers. According to state lawmakers, new companies have invested more than $1.4 billion dollars in South Carolina, creating more than 3,000 jobs over the last year.
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
WLTX.com
Columbia heat mapping results are in
Columbia has been collecting data for the last three months to study what the warmest parts of the city are. News19's Walker Lawson explains what they found.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
‘Rotten eggs’: $1.1M fine signed off against South Carolina paper mill
The odors, which were described to smell like 'rotten eggs,' were said to have been caused by H2S exposure.
ValueWalk
Will You Get This $800 Income Tax Rebate From South Carolina Going Out Now?
South Carolina has started issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this week. Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina who filed their return before the Oct. 17 deadline can expect to receive up to $800 in the form of an income tax rebate from the state before the end of the year.
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
Local mental health departments in South Carolina react to multi-million-dollar grant
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — Ten rural counties in South Carolina will have stronger programs due to funds given to the state to help folks in these areas get all the mental health support they need. The funds were given by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be spread out over […]
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WIS-TV
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston. The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.
South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant in Orangeburg County breaks ground
SANTEE, S.C. — South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant is being built in Orangeburg County. Over the past year, anticipation in the Santee community has been building leading up to Wednesday's groundbreaking. For peanut farmers in the tri-county, this means having a resource close to home. “We’re owned by...
WLTX.com
Free parking in (most of) Columbia this Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here's some good news for shoppers in the downtown Columbia area: The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking this Thanksgiving weekend. City parking garages at Lady, Park, Lincoln and Sumter streets will raise the gates at 5 p.m. Wednesday for free parking, and lower the gates for normal operations at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Free parking will be available at 2221 Devine Street (near Five Points) on Friday and Saturday only.
WIS-TV
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Stay Plus program application process is soon coming to an end. Officials said due to the success of the program on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. no new applications will be accepted. The program has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than...
wach.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
Comments / 4