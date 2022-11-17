Read full article on original website
YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY
THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA. TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Minnesota Is NOT The Worst State For Drunk Driving, South Dakota Ranks 5th
This will be a hectic travel week as more people will be taking to the road driving for the Thanksgiving holiday. Celebrating with family and friends is a joyous time of the year. However, this is also one of the times we need to be smarter every year. Celebrate to the fullest, but leave the driving to someone who you can trust.
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
Local drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A local drug ring leader has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. 49-year-old Christopher Daniels of Trent, was sentenced Monday for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and money laundering. Starting on an unknown date through December of last year, Daniels, along...
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
KOTA Feeding South Dakota
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track. 10p newscast recordings.
