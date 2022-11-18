Read full article on original website
Related
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
NIH Director's Blog
Inflammation Pattern in the Brain May Cause Many Long COVID Symptoms
Millions of people who have had COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms, or develop new symptoms, for weeks, months, or years after they were first infected. These symptoms are commonly known as Long COVID, and the direct causes of Long COVID are not currently known. In a study supported by the...
Medical News Today
Irritable bowel syndrome: Study finds link between IBS symptoms and stress
Individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) experience abnormal bowel movements and increased abdominal pain sensitivity but do not show signs of damage to the gut. Prior studies have identified psychological stress as a potential causative factor for IBS using animal models, but most models rely on exposure to physical stress instead of psychological stress or show structural changes in the gut that are often absent in IBS.
MedicalXpress
Kidney function trajectory starts in childhood, study finds
People who grew up in deprived socioeconomic conditions, or who were overweight in childhood, are more likely to have poorer kidney function in their 30s and 40s and are more at risk of developing chronic kidney disease as they get older, a University of Otago study has shown. However, the...
MedicalXpress
Obesity-related gut damage may worsen asthma symptoms
Changes in gut function caused by weight gain are associated with an increase in asthma severity, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate. The study reports a significant association of increasing body weight with higher levels of inflammation, signs of gut permeability,...
Medical News Today
What is sick sinus syndrome?
Sick sinus syndrome (SSS) is the name that doctors use to refer to heart rhythm problems. These occur when the sinus node, the heart’s natural pacemaker, does not keep a regular heartbeat. People with SSS may have bradycardia, a slow heart rate of. , or tachycardia, when the heart...
NIH: Brains of people with ADHD differ from those without disorder
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have patterns of gene activity in their brains that differ from people without the condition, researchers from the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday. NIH said this is the first study to use postmortem brain tissue to investigate ADHD, a...
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Medical News Today
What to know about Sweet syndrome
Sweet syndrome is a rare inflammatory condition. It involves a sudden onset of fever and painful skin rashes. Sweet syndrome, or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, is a rare skin condition. It takes its name from Dr. Robert Douglas Sweet, who first described the condition in 1964. The condition falls under...
MedicalXpress
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
MedicalXpress
Intestinal microorganisms influence white blood cell levels, study finds
Intestinal bacteria composition is crucial to driving the recovery of neutrophil counts in the blood of mice following treatments such as stem cell transplants or chemotherapy. White blood cells, or granulocytes, are cells that are part of the innate immune system. The most common type of granulocyte is the neutrophil,...
MedicalXpress
Immunology study: COVID-19 reactivates several latent viruses, particularly in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome
COVID-19 reactivated viruses that had become latent in cells following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME/CFS. This is the conclusion of a study from Linköping University in Sweden. The results, published in Frontiers in Immunology, contribute to our knowledge of the causes of the disease and prospects of reaching a diagnosis.
A gene variant that causes Alzheimer's disease severely affects the brain
The gene variation of Apolipoprotein E (APOE), called APOE4, is one of the largest risk factors in developing Alzheimer’s disease, increasing the risk for the disease greatly. It has largely been unknown as to why this is the case. People can be tested for the gene and take action to limit their risk.
MedicalXpress
Children as young as 10 are repeat self-harming, study finds
The risk of repeat self-harm in young people is highest in the first month after an initial self-harm hospital presentation. Suicidal behavior is evident in children, with some as young as 10 presenting to hospitals and emergency departments following a self-harm episode—some on multiple occasions. Research has found 6,055...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify brain markers of ADHD in children
Researchers analyzing the data from MRI exams on nearly 8,000 children have identified biomarkers of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a possible role for neuroimaging machine learning to help with the diagnosis, treatment planning and surveillance of the disorder. The results of the new study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
MedicalXpress
How pregnancy changes the parental brain
Pregnancy and birthing have profound, often long-lasting, effects on brain physiology, mood and behavior. New findings on the neurobiology of the maternal experience were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Maternal...
Comments / 0