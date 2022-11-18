One dead after Amtrak train crashes into car in Brookfield

A person is dead after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car in Brookfield on Thursday.

Officials responded to the area of Brookfield and River roads around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Brookfield police say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, died. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver had driven around the train crossing gates, police say.

According to Amtrak, Empire Builder Train 7 was traveling from Chicago to Seattle when a car that "was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."

TMJ4 News crews on scene say there is a damaged car near the tracks.

Amtrak says there are no reported injuries to the 183 passengers or crew onboard.

Amtrak said they expect a lengthy delay. Brookfield police say the train crossing at this intersection might be closed for several days due to damage to railroad company property.

You are asked to use Barker Road or Calhoun Road to get north and south through the City of Brookfield.

Police scene near River Road and Brookfield Road on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The City of Brookfield Fire Department, New Berlin Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Canadian Pacific Rail Police, and Amtrak Police assisted the City of Brookfield Police Department with the investigation.

A fatal crash with an Amtrak train happened in the same area in 2019. On Feb. 18, 2019, a 70-year-old man died near the railroad crossing at Brookfield and River roads. That train was also heading to Seattle and was carrying 193 passengers. None of the passengers were injured.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

