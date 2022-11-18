The reigning MVP suffered the injury on the final play of Green Bay’s loss to the Giants in London. He has since continued without giving thought to missing time to let the thumb heal. Rodgers also stated that surgery is not being considered at this time or even after the campaign is over. That contrasts with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who missed five games after having his right thumb surgically repaired.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO