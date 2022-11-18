Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update
The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
Report: Jets to bench QB Zach Wilson for Week 12
Considering the investment the Jets made in Wilson, it is obviously a major development they are sitting him due to performance issues so early in his tenure. The team bailed on a No. 3 overall pick (Sam Darnold) after three seasons to take Wilson second overall. But Wilson has floundered since returning from a preseason knee injury, putting Saleh in a bind.
Falcons fear torn MCL for TE Kyle Pitts
The Falcons appear to be in line for an extended absence from one of their top young players. Following an MRI on Monday, tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Rapoport notes that the injury, if confirmed,...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers announces he is playing with broken thumb
The reigning MVP suffered the injury on the final play of Green Bay’s loss to the Giants in London. He has since continued without giving thought to missing time to let the thumb heal. Rodgers also stated that surgery is not being considered at this time or even after the campaign is over. That contrasts with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who missed five games after having his right thumb surgically repaired.
Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Week 12 vs. Chiefs
After being placed in the concussion protocol once again, it comes as little surprise that the Rams will be without their starting quarterback for the second time in three weeks. The team has ruled out Matthew Stafford for their Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs, but the reason being cited could be cause for additional concern.
Broncos waive two-time Pro Bowl RB
In the wake of another underwhelming performance, Melvin Gordon‘s time with the Broncos has come to an end. Denver is waiving the veteran running back, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the move. Gordon, 29, fumbled for the fifth time this season during...
Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson, OLB Justin Hollins
Another starter-caliber running back will join Melvin Gordon on the waiver wire. The Rams cut Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. They also waived outside linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson spent much of last season as Los Angeles’ starter, playing ahead of Sony Michel for an extended stretch to begin the team’s Super Bowl-winning slate. The former third-round pick is playing out the final season of his rookie contract. Just more than $412K remains on that deal.
Ravens S Marcus Williams returns to practice
Out since suffering a wrist injury in Week 5, Marcus Williams is back at Ravens practice. The team designated the free agent pickup for return Wednesday. Baltimore has three weeks to activate Williams, who has been ticketed for a December return for a bit now. John Harbaugh said he expects the sixth-year safety to return at some point next month. Wednesday’s transaction keeps pointing Williams in that direction.
Eagles add former Colts OC Marcus Brady to staff
Nick Sirianni said recently he would be open to hiring Frank Reich as a consultant on his Eagles staff, and the second-year Philadelphia HC loudly proclaimed his support for his former boss after beating the Colts in Week 11. The Eagles are adding one of the recently fired Colts staffers, but it is not Reich.
Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR, activate T Lucas Niang from PUP list
Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s third NFL season has skidded off track. In addition to losing his starting job recently, the former first-round pick suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday night. The Chiefs will move forward without Edwards-Helaire in the near future, having placed him on IR. This will shut down CEH...
Texans considering quarterback change?
The Texans finished with one first-half first down in Sunday’s one-sided loss to the Commanders, and a week after Lovie Smith indicated it was not time to consider making a quarterback change, the rebuilding team seems to be changing its tune. Houston is considering benching Davis Mills for veteran...
Jets designate veteran OT George Fant for return
The Jets opted against blocking the Patriots from poaching practice squad tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday. That transaction preceded good news on the injury front for New York. George Fant is back at practice Wednesday. The Jets have started the veteran tackle’s IR-return clock, which gives the team three weeks...
Zach Wilson to remain Jets’ starting QB
During yesterday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, the Jets delivered one of their worst offensive performances in franchise history, once again leading to questions about their plans at the quarterback position moving forward. For at least one more week, though, no changes will be coming. Zach Wilson completed just...
Commanders activate DE Chase Young from PUP list
Stashed on the PUP list throughout the season, Chase Young is back on the Commanders’ 53-man roster. The team used the third of its eight allotted injury activations on Young, whose activation window was set to close Wednesday. The third-year defensive end is not a lock to play against...
Buccaneers designate RB Giovani Bernard for return
Bernard landed on injured reserve in September after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. In his one-plus games this season, the 30-year-old exclusively played on special teams, including one kickoff return. Bernard hasn’t played a significant offensive role since joining the Buccaneers in 2021, as he finished his first...
Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson facing extended absence
Classifying the veteran cover man’s timetable as between four and six weeks, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport illustrates a tough road for the Giants’ secondary. Jackson went down during the Giants’ 31-18 loss to the Lions and this could be his longest hiatus since missing most of the 2020 season with a knee injury.
Cardinals expect Kyler Murray to return in Week 12
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury described Murray on Wednesday as “definitely trending in the right direction” to be available on Sunday. The 25-year-old himself added that he expects to suit up against the Chargers (Twitter links via team reporter Darren Urban). That would mark his first game action since Week 9.
Lions designate first-round pick Jameson Williams for return
Fresh off a victory that extended their winning streak to three games, the Lions could have a significant addition coming soon. The team announced on Monday that they opened rookie wideout Jameson Williams‘ practice window. That gives him three weeks to be activated from the NFI list. If he...
Browns C Ethan Pocic to miss multiple weeks
Pocic had played every snap so far this season before going down during the first drive of Cleveland’s loss to the Bills on Sunday. Along the way, the 27-year-old established himself as a vital member of the Browns’ offensive front, one which has paved the way for the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the league this season.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 3