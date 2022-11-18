Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of “anti-LGBTQ” bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community. Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, said 21 bills...
Myhighplains.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
Myhighplains.com
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses. In a November interview with KXAN, Texas State Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said those businesses are able to tap into that pride and incorporate it into their products.
Myhighplains.com
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
Myhighplains.com
Juarez holds mass wedding for Venezuelan migrants
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Despite the hardship of a 3,000-mile trip and the frustration of not being allowed into the United States, seven Venezuelan couples on Tuesday pledged eternal love to their partners in Juarez. Most have been together for years and made the dangerous trek through Central...
Myhighplains.com
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it...
Myhighplains.com
Which toys have been recalled this year?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Congressman Lloyd Doggett and an advocacy group warned Texans of the potential dangers in some children’s toys Monday. The Texas Public Interest Research Group (TexPIRG) Education Fund held a press conference with Doggett to discuss the findings of the latest Trouble in Toyland — an annual report that examines trends to determine the potential dangers of toys typically bought for the holiday season.
Comments / 0