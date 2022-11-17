Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
5 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Related
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
To many, the shots of Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke celebrating the upset victory at the Eagles with a beer was innocuous enough. ... but the heightened sensitivity means discipline.
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni takes shot at Colts for Frank Reich firing, Jeff Saturday hiring
Though his career from this point forward will forever be defined by his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni would never have caught Jeffrey Lurie’s eye if it wasn’t for his time in Indianapolis, when he served as Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator with the Colts. A...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got emotional defending former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich Sunday. Sirianni talked at length about Reich after the Eagles beat the Colts, 17-16. “I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around, I was hoping him and I would be Read more... The post Nick Sirianni gets emotional defending fired head coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson is a bit banged up after a spectacular Week 10 performance, but the star wide receiver will still suit up for the Minnesota Vikings. Peter Schrager confirmed on FOX's Sunday pre-game show (h/t Dov Kleiman) that Jefferson will play despite experiencing a turf toe. Jefferson was a limited...
Yardbarker
The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia
When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Are Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury
The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a major loss during today's 10-3 win over the New York Jets. Veteran center David Andrews left the game with an apparent thigh injury, and it appears to be "serious," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’ll have more testing done to determine the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Browns, Deshaun Watson, Ravens, Steelers
Browns WR Amari Cooper is excited to build chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson. “I’ve thought about that,” Cooper said, via Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, but after practice and everything like that, just whatever it takes, talking to him, getting more reps in after practice. It’s actually something I’m really excited about.”
NBC Sports
Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal
Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did. Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season. 1. Signing bonus: $250,000. 2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed. 3....
Bret Bielema takes aim at referees during Illinois-Michigan game
Bret Bielema appeared to have a huge problem with the referees in Saturday’s near-upset of Michigan, and he made it clear at various points of the game. Bielema took persistent issue with the refereeing during the game, a 19-17 Michigan win. The first clear indication of Bielema’s anger came at halftime, when he referenced having to beat “110,000 and a few others” during an interview with ESPN’s Molly McGrath.
Zach Ertz in Good Spirits After Surgery
It's been a tough time for the Arizona Cardinals, but few have had it tougher than the likes of tight end Zach Ertz. Just days after celebrating his 32nd birthday, Ertz went down on the very first drive of Arizona's Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday with a knee injury.
NFL World Is Disgusted By Texans Offense On Sunday
The Houston Texans' offense was nothing short of abysmal in the first half on Sunday. Houston gained only six yards of total offense on 20 plays in the first two quarters against the Washington Commanders. At intermission, the Texans found themselves down 20-0. "The Texans offense has exploded -- its...
Patriots place DT Christian Barmore on IR
The Patriots appeared to be close to having a starter on their defensive interior available soon, but things have quickly taken a significant turn. Christian Barmore has been placed on IR, per a team announcement. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since Week 6 due to a knee injury. That cost...
Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm. This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Edgerrin James Football Life: Peyton Manning, Trick Daddy, others share stories about NFL star
Edgerrin James overcame poverty, injury and tragedy to become one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. A new NFL Network documentary, “Edgerrin James: A Football Life," features interviews with family members, coaches, teammates and friends. It debuted on the NFL NetworkFriday night. Here are 5 takeaways from...
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0