12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Tonight, the City Council passed a flat property tax levy and a balanced 2023 budget with general fund expenses of $193.1 million. “I’m thrilled that we are once again able to approve a balanced budget with no increase in property taxes,” says Mayor McNamara. “I think it’s critical that we remain good stewards of tax dollars. I’m proud of our City Council and our staff for developing a budget that allows us to live within our means, while still providing essential services to our residents.”
