Walton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Fireplace sparks early morning fire at Gwinnett County home

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says firefighters responded to a 911 report of a house fire on the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn just after 1 a.m. The homeowner reported that there had been a fire in his fireplace and now the house was on fire.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County Police use mapping software to enhance community awareness

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Gwinnett County residents can access up-to-date information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods by using CrimeMapping.com. Crimemapping.com is a web-based system that plots police reports into a map. The goal is to assist in reducing crime by informing community members about recent activity in their neighborhoods.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Only one winner this edition; Now identify two mysteries

With a difficult mystery last week, this edition’s mystery photo may prove much easier. So, since it’s a little simpler, let’s throw two similar photos at you this week. Find the location and send your ideas of this mystery puzzle to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Susan...
LILBURN, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity receives $78,000 grant from Lowe’s

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA (November 18, 2022) —Gwinnett/Walton has received a $78,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 13 Critical Home Repair and Housing Plus projects for seniors in Gwinnett/Walton Countries. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

