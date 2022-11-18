Read full article on original website
DeKalb animal shelter has largest number of dogs ever; critics say court delays make it worse
The DeKalb County Animal Shelter in Chamblee is currently housing more than 600 dogs. That’s well over its capacity and more than the shelter has ever had at one time. Last summer, the Georgia Department of Agriculture temporarily ordered the shelter not to take any more animals until it reduced its population.
Man’s home destroyed in Gwinnett County after using fireplace
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett family’s home was destroyed after a fire on Tuesday morning after they used the fireplace, fire officials said. Gwinnett County fire officials said crews were sent to a house fire on Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn at 1:03 a.m. to find a two-story home on fire.
Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it
ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
Fireplace sparks early morning fire at Gwinnett County home
LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says firefighters responded to a 911 report of a house fire on the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn just after 1 a.m. The homeowner reported that there had been a fire in his fireplace and now the house was on fire.
Update: Two adults and a child displaced by Monroe house fire on Green Street
(MONROE, GA – Nov. 21, 2022) – Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reports that units from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Green Street in Monroe. Dykes said no additional information is...
Elevation Point Church, Loganville, offers one free day of child care on Dec. 10
Elevation Point Church is offering you the gift of one day of FREE child care!!! That’s right! FREE child care! Bring your kiddos to a fun filled day at Elevation Point Church and you go enjoy some well deserved “me” time!. This event will take place Saturday,...
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
Overcrowded shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend
LifeLine Animal Project, with nearly 3,000 pets in shelters and foster care, will hold free pet adoptions Nov. 25-28....
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Gwinnett County Police use mapping software to enhance community awareness
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Gwinnett County residents can access up-to-date information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods by using CrimeMapping.com. Crimemapping.com is a web-based system that plots police reports into a map. The goal is to assist in reducing crime by informing community members about recent activity in their neighborhoods.
Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood. Stay with us for...
MPD Reports: Husband reports wife destroyed surveillance equipment; another reports wife removed money from account to pay bills
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Only one winner this edition; Now identify two mysteries
With a difficult mystery last week, this edition’s mystery photo may prove much easier. So, since it’s a little simpler, let’s throw two similar photos at you this week. Find the location and send your ideas of this mystery puzzle to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Susan...
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity receives $78,000 grant from Lowe’s
LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA (November 18, 2022) —Gwinnett/Walton has received a $78,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 13 Critical Home Repair and Housing Plus projects for seniors in Gwinnett/Walton Countries. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
Georgia mom, two sons all donate kidneys to strangers
It’s a grayish but lovely day north of Blue Ridge, in the quiet mountainside cabin where Amy Parker Zupancic has chosen ...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
