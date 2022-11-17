Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears could former Super Bowl winning QB against Jets this weekend
The New York Jets may be starting a new Quarterback when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 12. While the Chicago Bears have seemed to find their Quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, the New York Jets are finding themselves on the fence about their second-year Quarterback in Zach Wilson Jr.
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Yardbarker
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Yardbarker
Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools
Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
Yardbarker
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Yardbarker
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett lamenting Browns 'wasting' players' primes?
Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't hiding he's displeased this fall. "We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said while speaking with reporters coming off Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. "We have to do our best with it.
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending
The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.
Comments / 0