KMAJ switches to nonstop Christmas tunes

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local radio station is turning on the Christmas tunes.

Earlier this morning, KSNT’s partners KMAJ “MAJIC 107.07” flipped the switch to play Christmas music nonstop until the end of the holiday season. The hosts say this has been their tradition for the last 20 years to get people in the holiday spirit.

KSNT’s own Tiffany Littler and Becky Taylor were able to join in on the holiday cheer. Even though Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the radio station thinks it’s never too early to bust out Michael Buble and Mariah Carey.

“So why not kick off the Christmas holiday season with Christmas Music, and we’re practically a week away from thanksgiving,” said Shawn Knight, KMAJ Magic Morning Show host. “So, I think now is the most appropriate time for everyone to say, ‘alright, let’s actually start to get in that feel good spirit and spread good cheer around everyone’.”

For those who aren’t ready to sing Fa-la-la just yet, KMAJ has a “Grinch Stream” online that will play other music.

